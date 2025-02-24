Pliant to Showcase Dual Listen Feature on CrewCom CB2 at 2025 NAB Show

At the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9, Pliant Technologies will highlight its CrewCom CB2 Professional Wireless Intercom system now with a new firmware update that adds dual listen capabilities as well as several other feature enhancements to the system.

CrewCom CB2 is a full-duplex, install-friendly and feature-packed solution for small to mid-level applications requiring a reliable, great sounding wireless intercom with excellent RF coverage and range. Available in both 900MHz and 2.4GHz frequency options as well as 900MHz Oceania and 2.4GHz CE compliant models, the system includes the CrewCom CB2 BaseStation and up to six CRP-12 two-channel radio packs to create a powerful but economical wireless intercom system. The latest solution provides customers with two intercom channels as well as interconnectivity to all industry standard two- and four-wire intercom systems.

With the latest firmware update, (v1.2), the Dual Listen mode is now available, which is a selectable mode of operation for existing hardware that will allow individual CRP-12 Radio Packs (RPs) to simultaneously listen to both the A and B channels. When selected, this new mode of operation will allow for each individual user’s RP to be set as needed for their user-specific applications. It will also allow the user to adjust individual channels relative audio levels from the RP.

In addition, two new user-requested feature improvements have also been made to the system. Radio Pack Talk Tones can now be enabled or disabled from the Pack Setting Menu on the BaseStation. In addition to a currently available Momentary setting, the talk button mode for individual Radio Packs can now be set to Latching while in High Density Operational Mode.

“These latest updates provide even more user customization and flexibility based on their application,” says Art Gonzales, Vice President of Product Management for Pliant Technologies. “CB2 provides the lowest cost per user in its class of product with easy-to-use, volunteer-friendly operation. This latest firmware introduces important enhancements based on customer feedback.

Based on the same RF and audio technologies as Pliant’s successful CrewCom system, two other features of the CB2 highlight its system expandability. First, two CB2 BaseStations can be connected and the audio synced to create one system with up to 12 full-duplex users. Two separate CB2 systems can also be synced to ensure RF performance if they need to be co-located in the same RF area.

The CB2 can also sync and be co-located in the same coverage area as an existing CrewCom system. In addition, High Density mode, a selectable mode of operation for existing hardware that will allow user densities to increase by more than double, will allow for up to 16 Radio Packs (RPs) to log into a single BaseStation with the expanded capability to combine two BaseStation for up to 32 total users.

The CrewCom CRP-12 radio packs feature the same batteries as CrewCom, making the batteries compatible with its 6+6 Drop-In Radio Pack and battery charger. The system is also compatible with Pliant’s complete line of SmartBoom headsets.

This affordable, out of the box wireless system boasts simple set up and its small, lightweight IP65-rated beltpacks are reliable, durable and easy to operate. Featuring 7K audio quality, CrewCom CB2 users are sure to experience crystal clear communication in a range of production environments such as theaters, houses of worship, and other small events.

The new CrewCom CB2 Version 1.2 firmware upgrade, which includes the new features and updates, is free of charge to all users and will soon be available for direct download from the Pliant Technologies website.

CrewCom will be in Booth N2769 in the North Hall of the LVCC.