Shure Audio Solutions Deliver Super Bowl Win

CHICAGO—Wireless technology from Shure once again played a critical role at the Super Bowl with its newest innovations with the company’s SM39 headset microphone contributing to the overall success of the production.

In totality, Shure solutions delivered reliable, high-quality audio across every facet of the broadcast, live entertainment and fan experience.

For Super Bowl LX, ATK Audiotek and Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) continued their partnership supporting the NFL’s largest event. It supplied all wireless microphones and in-ear monitoring systems for stadium entertainment, the Apple Music Halftime Show, referees and additional live productions throughout the week leading up to the game.

Throughout the event, the production team relied on Shure Axient digital wireless microphone systems, PSM 1000 advanced in-ear personal monitoring systems, Shure TwinPlex lavaliers and SM39 headset microphones to meet the demands of an extremely dense RF environment.

The wireless infrastructure included AD4Q receivers configured in Quadversity with additional Axient digital receivers supporting entertainment, broadcast and referee communications. Shure Wireless Workbench and Wavetool software tools were used for real-time RF and audio monitoring, ensuring performance integrity throughout the game.

One of the most technically demanding moments of Super Bowl LX came during the Apple Music Halftime Show during which Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) opted for a Shure headset microphone rather than a traditional handheld.

“When I found out that Bad Bunny wanted to use a headset on the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LX this February, I was pretty apprehensive,” said Tom Holmes, broadcast audio mixer for Super Bowl LX. “For a big show in such a large stadium, and literally tons of speakers on the field, a handheld mic is usually what I want to hear.”

Despite this apprehension, Bad Bunny performed using a Shure SM39 headset microphone paired with an Axient digital ADX1 bodypack transmitter, delivering full vocal power while maintaining hands-free freedom of movement throughout the performance.

“Much to my surprise, this mic was the perfect choice,” said Holmes. “It handled his quite-loud singing voice, no problem. It kept leakage from the field PA to a negligible amount, had little to no popping and delivered really nice sound quality for being in such close proximity to the mouth. This is now my go-to large diaphragm headset mic—tailor-made for hands-free singers in large or small venues. It performs like a champ and stays stable enough to handle anything from climbing telephone poles to diving into a crowd of dancers. Well done, Shure.”

“The SM39 is my go-to headset mic for vocalists,” said Alex Guessard, front of house (FOH) mixer. “It delivers excellent tone, rock-solid mechanical stability and outstanding rejection.”

“We’ve been really happy with the Shure SM39 headset microphone on this tour run. It’s been dependable, comfortable for the artist and delivers a clear and present sound each night,” said Jose Angel Rivera Jr., FOH engineer for Bad Bunny.

All halftime performers relied on Shure PSM 1000 advanced in-ear personal monitoring systems, ensuring clear, consistent mixes in one of the most challenging live audio environments in the world.

Super Bowl LX featured a wide range of artist-specific wireless configurations, including Charlie Puth, who relied on an Axient digital ADX2FD frequency diversity handheld transmitter, with receivers configured in Quadversity. Both Puth and Coco Jones, who performed a stunning rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” were equipped with Shure PSM 1000 in-ear monitoring systems.

Beyond the halftime show, Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment deployed 16 channels of Axient digital wireless, supported by Shure ANX4 receivers for on-field entertainment and broadcast production.

"Using the ANX4 was a wonderful experience; having access to a wide-band tuning range meant there was never a concern. We could bring one piece of equipment and slot ourselves into the most ideal spot frequency-wise without having to make sacrifices due to device limitations,” said RF technician Matthew Bell. “The flexibility to route every channel to two different Dante outputs internal to the ANX4 meant building out redundant and talkback routes was easier than ever. Finally, the ability to selectively enable Quadversity per-channel is a huge asset in being able to stay flexible and respond to challenges as they arise without impacting the rest of the RF signal chain."

Referees relied upon Axient digital ADX1 bodypack transmitters paired with TwinPlex TL47 lavalier microphones, ensuring intelligible, consistent communication throughout the game. The ADX1 bodypacks leveraged frequency diversity to help maintain uninterrupted audio. Dual TL47 microphones were deployed per referee for redundancy.

Shure wireless also powered the Whatnot livestream, using 16 channels of Axient digital to support live fan engagement during Super Bowl week.