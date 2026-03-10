Matrox Video To Feature ORIGIN Asynchronous Media Framework At 2026 NAB Show

MONTREAL—Matrox Video will showcase how broadcasters and media organizations can evolve toward modern, software-defined infrastructures designed to enhance operational flexibility and efficiency during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will present its portfolio of devices powering end-to-end broadcast workflows, linking today’s open standards-based IP infrastructures with the software-defined production models shaping the future.

At the center of its booth will be Matrox ORIGIN, an asynchronous media framework and deployment-ready foundation for the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) vision. Running on standard IT infrastructure—on-premises or in the cloud—Matrox ORIGIN replaces custom hardware interconnected by clocked, synchronous protocols, such as ST 2110 or SDI, with distributed media services operating in COTS environments.

At its core, Matrox ORIGIN Fabric provides an MXL-compatible, uncompressed media exchange layer that enables secure, application-level content sharing across vendors.

By decoupling media processing from dedicated hardware and combining high-performance transport with integrated control, Matrox ORIGIN enables low-latency, resilient and highly scalable workflows, giving users the ability to operationalize the DMF model today beyond transport alone.

“The broadcast industry is moving toward software-defined and IP-based production models,” said Alberto Cieri, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Matrox Video. “With Matrox ORIGIN and our comprehensive IP portfolio, we enable customers to achieve greater flexibility and operational efficiency while maintaining the performance and reliability expected in live broadcast environments.”

Complementing Matrox ORIGIN at NAB is Matrox Video’s IP-based production tools that support live production workflows from capture through delivery. This includes Matrox Monarch EDGE for secure, low-latency encoding and decoding for remote production and distribution workflows; Matrox ConvertIP, enabling zero-latency bridging between SDI and ST 2110/IPMX workflows; and Matrox Vion, a multi-channel 4K IP gateway for encoding, decoding, transcoding and cross-conversion across live and cloud production environment; and Matrox Avio 2, an ST 2110/IPMX and NMOS-enabled IP KVM extender supporting high-resolution extension over standard networks. Together, these devices provide practical, scalable pathways to IP within existing infrastructures.

See Matrox Video at 2026 NAB Show booth N2451.