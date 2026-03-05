Interra to Focus on QC, Monitoring and Responsible AI Workflows at 2026 NAB Show

At the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas, Interra Systems will showcase its latest advancements in automated QC, real-time monitoring, and captioning.

“Media and broadcast companies are under increasing pressure to scale streaming operations while maintaining absolute reliability, with little margin for error. As the industry moves toward IP- and streaming-first workflows, the conversation has shifted from experimentation to execution at scale,” said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra Systems. “Our solutions provide a trusted platform for mission critical operations, delivering production-ready, human-trustable media intelligence for FAST, live linear, and on-demand workflows. Automated QC, captioning, and real-time monitoring for IP and OTT streaming remain our foundational pillars, so we are sharpening our focus in areas where we have strong traction and credibility.”

“At NAB Show 2026, we will also demonstrate how Interra Systems is applying AI responsibly to deliver results customers can rely on, especially where accuracy and error-free content delivery are crucial,” Anantharaman added.

Interra Systems solutions on display:

ORION monitoring platform : Recent updates include all-frame deep-dive analysis, support for modern IP formats such as NDI and Zixi, and AI-driven video corruption detection to improve visual quality and reduce troubleshooting time. For live events, ORION enables faster issue detection and response, helping teams operate with greater confidence under pressure. ORION Suite now includes an integrated multiviewer that unifies monitoring data across multiple streams. Enhanced automation – including real-time multiviewing, automated audio language detection, and updated SCTE35 signaling – streamlines advertising workflows and monetization. Additional security and networking enhancements such as IPv6 compatibility, SNMPv3 support, and granular DRM authentication provide a flexible, reliable foundation for live sports, news, and large-scale streaming operations across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments.

BATON Automated QC: Interra Systems will introduce BATON 9.4, the company's latest version of its BATON platform featuring enhanced audio and video QC that delivers greater accuracy, fewer false alarms, and broader detection for more reliable automation and reduced manual rechecks. Other enhancements include support for Oracle Cloud Interface (OCI) as S3 compatible storage, one-click diagnostics for faster troubleshooting and quicker resolution of operational issues, and more.

BATON Captions: The latest BATON Captions updates focus on faster workflows, higher transcription accuracy, and simplified compliance. Enhancements include a new web-based editing experience, Whisper AI integration, expanded language support, automated workflows, and advanced tools for localization and broadcast compliance — all designed to reduce operational overhead for streaming and broadcast teams.

VEGA Media Analyzer: Interra Systems' VEGA media analyzers help teams validate compliance and troubleshoot complex streaming and hybrid workflows, with recent updates adding AV1, VVC, faster multicore analysis, built-in chatbot assistance, expanded cloud compatibility, and improved tools to boost reliability and reduce validation time.

Interra Systems will be in Booth W2243 in the West Hall of the LVCC.