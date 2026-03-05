Harmonic To Unveil Next Generation Spectrum X Media Service At 2026 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic will unveil enhancements to its video appliances and SaaS solutions highlighting a next-generation media server and new AI-driven innovations, designed to streamline video workflows and reduce operational costs during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“At the 2026 NAB Show, Harmonic is bringing practical, readily deployable solutions that help media companies monetize more effectively in an increasingly IP- and AI-driven environment,” said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, solutions and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic.

“Across our portfolio of video appliances, hybrid and SaaS solutions, we’re enabling customers to minimize TCO [total cost of ownership], unlock more meaningful revenue opportunities and stay ahead in an evolving media landscape.”

At the show, Harmonic will unveil the next generation of its Spectrum X media server that simplifies video ingest and playout functions, lowering total cost per channel for broadcast delivery.

Harmonic will also highlight how its XOS Advanced Media Processor supports broadcasters as they transition to ATSC 3.0 and DTV+ or migrate away from C-Band spectrum, offering a simplified, cost-effective, all-in-one solution on a single appliance. XOS media processor combines advanced playout, premium encoding and DTV+ and ATSC delivery and can be deployed in headends and at affiliates.

The company will also showcase its first large production deployment of VOS Media Software on Red Hat OpenShift, further advancing its hybrid streaming solution with central management across private and public cloud environments.

Harmonic will feature its first production deployment of server-side in-stream advertising by a U.S. regional sports network. The solution automatically triggers in-stream ads during live games, boosting monetization without interrupting the viewing experience.

It also will feature a new in-house, server-side multiview solution that can now be configured within Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS to boost fan engagement. The solution can be combined with in-stream ads to monetize multiview channels and increase revenue.

The company will also offer smarter streaming solutions with AI-powered workflows, including:

A new AI orchestration service that aggregates, orchestrates, maintains and updates best-of-breed third party and in-house AI functions. It coordinates AI-based processing for live content, manages redundancy and synchronizes outputs. Users can configure and schedule the AI functions to be activated on the fly via its intuitive UI.

The new offering is a broadcast-grade, resilient and fully secured service that works alongside VOS360 Media SaaS, VOS Media Software, XOS media processor and the next-generation Spectrum X.

Harmonic’s AI service, powered by NVIDIA GPU acceleration, also supports new advanced server-side HD-to-UHD upscaling, delivering superior video quality on 4K displays even when production is limited to full HD.

Harmonic CTO Moore Macauley will discuss how AI is transforming broadcast and streaming workflows during the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference on April 18.

See Harmonic at 2026 NAB Show booth W2831.