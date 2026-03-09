Harvey Arnold, Bert Goldman to Be Honored at the 2026 NAB Show

Bert Goldman (left) and Harvey Arnold are the 2026 recipients of NAB’s Engineering Achievement Awards.

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced that broadcast engineers and executives Bert Goldman and Harvey Arnold are the 2026 recipients of NAB’s Engineering Achievement Awards . They will be honored at the We Are Broadcasters Awards Ceremony , held on the Main Stage of the 2026 NAB Show on Tuesday, April 21 in Las Vegas.

Each year since 1959, NAB has presented the Engineering Achievement Awards to individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in the broadcast industry, with separate honors for radio and television established in 1991.

Bert Goldman, owner and president of Goldman Engineering Management, will receive the 2026 Radio Engineering Achievement Award in recognition of more than 50 years of leadership and innovation in broadcast engineering.

A nationally respected expert in AM and FM spectrum analysis, Goldman has helped broadcasters improve performance, expand coverage and enhance asset value. His work spans station construction, technical operations and regulatory compliance, and he is widely regarded for his deep expertise in FCC rules, FM booster and translator engineering and directional AM antenna system design.

He previously served as corporate vice president of Engineering for ABC/Disney Radio Division, Nationwide Communications, Patterson Broadcasting and Shamrock Broadcasting. Over his career, he has overseen upgrades in most of the top 25 U.S. markets and managed the design and construction of more than 50 radio stations.

A member of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers (AFCCE) and the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), Goldman has also been active with the NAB National Radio Systems Committee and the NAB Radio Technical Committee.

Harvey Arnold, senior vice president of engineering for Sinclair Broadcast Group, will receive the 2026 Television Engineering Achievement Award for his leadership and long-standing contributions to advancing broadcast technology.

Since joining Sinclair in 1998, Arnold has led transmission engineering operations across the company’s television stations, with a strong focus in recent years on accelerating the industry’s transition to ATSC 3.0 . He is also working with NAB and industry partners to develop and implement the Broadcast Positioning System (BPS), coordinating field testing at Sinclair ATSC 3.0 stations and promoting awareness of the technology’s potential.

Prior to Sinclair, Arnold spent 17 years with North Carolina Public Television, managing and expanding engineering and transmission operations for one of the nation’s largest statewide public television networks. He also participated in activities of the FCC Advisory Committee for Advanced Television Service (ACATS), helping test the ATSC DTV standard in the field and guide the rollout of digital television in the United States

Arnold is a SMPTE Fellow and member of the SMPTE Board of Editors. A former chairman of the NAB TV Technology Committee, he remains active in ATSC, SMPTE, SBE and AFCCE. He is also a recipient of the Broadcasting & Cable Technical Leadership Award.