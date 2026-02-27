SBE Launches Annual Membership Drive

The Society of Broadcast Engineers, the association for broadcast and multimedia technology professionals is launching its annual member recruitment drive, which will run March 1-May 31. The drive calls on current SBE members to encourage their non-member colleagues to join the association. In 2025, 49 individual members were recruited.

As a recruiting incentive to members, the SBE is asking for prize donations from SBE sustaining member companies. In addition, the recruiter will earn $5 per new member (up to $25) off his or her 2027 membership dues. Several SBE Sustaining Member companies plus the SBE are providing prizes this year, ranging from shirts and hats to broadcast equipment. Those companies include BSW, Dielectric, GatesAir, Heartland Video Systems, LBA Group, SCMS, Telos, and Time Base Consoles. The SBE donates logo items, a copy of CertPreview, and a free Webinars by SBE registration.

The theme for the 2026 drive is "Shape the Future."

The Society of Broadcast Engineers is the professional organization of television and radio engineers and those in related fields. The SBE has nearly 4,000 members in 117 chapters across the United States and in Hong Kong and Eastern Europe. There are also members in more than 25 other countries.



For more information about the SBE, contact Mike Downs, executive director, at mdowns@sbe.org or 317-846-9000, or visit the SBE website, sbe.org