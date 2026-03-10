Riedel to Spotlight Solutions to Simplify Live Production at 2026 NAB Show

At the 2026 NAB Show, Riedel Communications will be showing how modern productions can come together in ways that simplify infrastructures while strengthening performance, flexibility, and scalability.

From camera solutions and broadcast control systems to hybrid SDI-IP processing, wireless intercom, Private 5G, live production, and playout, attendees will see how Riedel delivers an integrated ecosystem designed to streamline workflows across the entire production chain, the company reported.

As part of that, visitors to booth #C4908 will experience major innovations across the MediorNet, Artist, Bolero, StageLink, SimplyLive, and Managed Technology portfolios — including the introduction of hi human interface and Bolero Mini to the U.S. market, as well as the unveiling of the new MediorNet HorizoN ST 2110 MultiViewer App, 1200 Series SmartPanel Commentary Control App, and StageLink NSA008-A Analog audio-to-IP Interface — all designed to reduce operational complexity while enhancing capability.

“NAB 2026 reinforces Riedel’s role as a leading intercom and video innovator in the Americas,” said Joyce Bente, president, Riedel Americas. “Customers aren’t just buying products anymore — they’re investing in platforms that are easy to deploy, scale, and evolve. By unifying control, networking, intercom, and live production, we’re helping them simplify today while building for tomorrow.”

These solutions and production advances include:

Unified Control and Hybrid Video Infrastructure: hi human interface and MediorNet. At the heart of this story is control with the introduction of hi human interface — a powerful, browser-based, vendor-agnostic control system designed to bring clarity to complex broadcast and AV environments. Platform-independent and intuitive by design, hi enables operators to configure, control, and manage routers, multiviewers, mixers, and third-party SDN controllers through a single, unified workflow tool. Quick to deploy and easy to scale, it supports both baseband and IP infrastructures, integrating seamlessly into Riedel environments so operators can stay focused on production rather than individual components. This unified control approach is especially powerful in combination with MediorNet, Riedel’s hybrid SDI-IP media network. With its modular architecture and app-based concept, MediorNet continues to evolve alongside changing industry standards and production requirements, uniting decentralized baseband devices such as MediorNet MicroN UHD with the hybrid MediorNet HorizoN platform to enable flexible signal transport, routing, and processing across SDI and IP environments, forming a backbone that is both resilient and adaptable.

At NAB 2026, Riedel will also unveil the new MediorNet HorizoN ST 2110 MultiViewer App. It expands native IP capabilities and reinforcing HorizoN's role in modern ST 2110-based infrastructures. The company will also highlight its MediorNet FusioN ST 2110-to-Monitor Gateway bundles — compact IP edge-conversion solutions that bridge ST 2110 video, audio, and ancillary data directly to HDMI® and professional SDI monitors. This results in simplified display connectivity in IP-based environments, where complexity is reduced and workflows remain fluid.

Smart Audio and Edge Connectivity: SAME and StageLink. Riedel will showcase SAME™ (Smart Audio and Mixing Engine), an advanced audio processing software suite built on COTS server cluster technology. Designed for scalable, automated workflows, SAME delivers powerful processing capabilities that adapt seamlessly to evolving production demands. In combination with Riedel's expanding StageLink Network Stream Adapter (NSA) family, SAME enables a streamlined signal path from mic to ear. StageLink's compact, rugged smart edge devices can be deployed throughout a venue or facility, capturing and distributing audio and intercom signals over standard IP networks. At NAB 2026, Riedel will launch the new StageLink NSA008-A, further expanding its decentralized IP audio I/O portfolio and supporting advanced workflows within Bolero and Artist environments.

DSP-1216HL SmartPanel: Commentary Control App Premiere. One year after its debut, the DSP-1216HL SmartPanel returns to NAB with expanded functionality. Riedel will unveil the new Commentary Control App, joining the company's existing Intercom, Control Panel, Audio Monitoring, and Linear Timecode Apps. With these five apps now available, the compact desktop SmartPanel delivers true multifunctionality in a space-saving form factor — ideal for broadcast control rooms, live events, OB vans, and theaters.

SimplyLive: Flexible Video Production and Open Integration. Riedel will showcase the continued expansion of its SimplyLive product family, including the NAB debut of the new "Flex" licensing model, the RiView video review system, next-generation RiMotion replay bundles, and the Venue Gateway 1612 Advanced. Together, these innovations reinforce Riedel's commitment to scalable, software-defined live production environments. With SimplyLive Connect, a REST-based API, and a new gRPC API, SimplyLive solutions integrate seamlessly into broader broadcast control systems. Unified monitoring and management combine with direct application access for third-party hardware and custom workflows — empowering teams to design infrastructures that fit their vision, not the other way around.

Bolero Mini U.S. Premiere and Intercom Evolution. NAB 2026 marks the U.S. premiere of Bolero Mini, Riedel's lightest and flattest wireless intercom beltpack to date. Weighing at just 165 grams (5.8 oz) and measuring 28 millimeters (1.1 in) thin, Bolero Mini delivers the full Bolero experience in a highly compact format suited to a wide range of live production applications. Bolero Mini incorporates advanced 5G filter technology, increasing resilience in congested RF environments by mitigating interference from high-output 5G cell towers. Riedel will also highlight ongoing enhancements across the Artist ecosystem and its classic Bolero line — continuing its evolution of seamless, reliable communication.

Virtual SmartPanel and the Artist Ecosystem. The Virtual SmartPanel (VSP) extends the SmartPanel concept into a secure, platform-independent software solution for iOS and Android devices, tablets, and browsers. Fully integrated into the Artist ecosystem — including the Artist-1024 platform — VSP enables flexible, scalable communications for remote and hybrid productions. By introducing a virtual hybrid infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with Artist, Riedel advances its software-driven intercom strategy, supporting next-generation production environments where agility is as important as reliability.

Managed Technology Expansion: RefSuite and Easy5G. Riedel will spotlight the expansion of its Managed Technology (MT) services across the Americas. This includes RefSuite, a comprehensive MT solution for professional sports that combines RefCam®, RefBox, RefComms, SidelineComms, and RefCloud into a unified ecosystem. When paired with Easy5G, Riedel's private 5G network solution, RefSuite enables high-speed, secure transmission of RefCam video and remote RefBox workflows — transforming officiating, coaching, and broadcast operations.

As part of the broader Riedel Group portfolio, NAB visitors will also gain insight into complementary offerings such as APEX broadcast gimbals and V2Air drone orchestration solutions.