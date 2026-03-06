Tedial to Highlight AI-Fueled Media Lifecycle at 2026 NAB Show

MALAGA, Spain—Tedial says it will focus on its “intelligent” media asset management platforms at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 19-22.

The company will demonstrate how its intelligent, composable future-ready platform combines pervasive AI, composable architecture, and deployment flexibility to increase operational efficiency, accelerate production, and unlock greater content value.

“The future of media operations depends on intelligent automation and architectural flexibility,” said Julian Fernandez-Campon, Tedial CTO. “The platform enhancements we are unveiling at NAB 2026 bring practical AI, deeper composability, and real operational control to modern media operations — helping teams work faster, more efficiently, and with greater agility.”

For Tedial, artificial intelligence is not an add-on—it is embedded throughout the company’s platform with new agentic AI capabilities directly integrated into media workflows, enabling intelligent automation, proactive assistance, and faster decision-making, the company said.

New this year is Tedial’s integration of agentic AI with the Model Context Protocol (MCP), providing organizations with comprehensive flexibility and control over their AI models and services. The MCP interface ensures organizations can select and integrate AI technologies that best suit their needs, ensuring flexibility, scalability and future-readiness. This empowers teams to unlock the full value of their content libraries, improve reuse, and accelerate production workflows.

With NoCode workflow design capabilities, teams can easily automate processes, connect systems, and adapt operations without relying on development resources, according to Tedial.

An ecosystem of more than 200 integrations connects seamlessly with production systems, archive platforms, editing tools, distribution channels, and AI services. This integration-first approach eliminates silos and enables organizations to evolve their technology stack without disruption.

At the core of Tedial’s platform is an AI-powered MAM that uses semantic search capabilities to allow users to locate relevant media instantly based on meaning, context, or visual content, not just metadata.

Tedial’s NoCode UI designer allows organizations to create fully customized user experiences tailored to their workflows and operational needs. Using modular widgets —including media players, metadata panels, dashboards, search interfaces, and storyboards— teams can design intuitive workspaces without coding.

Tedial’s platform supports IP-based live workflows, enabling broadcasters to ingest live streams, enrich them with metadata in real time, and perform live clipping for immediate publishing. By integrating live metadata sources and AI-driven technologies, the platform enhances live content discoverability and value, enabling faster publishing, improved audience engagement, and new monetization opportunities, the company said.

Tedial’s modular platform adapts seamlessly to diverse media sectors, including social media, news, sports, and post and can be fully deployed to support cloud, hybrid, and on-prem.

Tedial will be in Booth W1851 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the show.