Telestream Expands Its Cloud Services with the Introduction of `UP’

NEVADA CITY—Media workflow tech provider Telestream has expanded Telestream Cloud Services with the introduction of UP, a new cloud-native solution designed to support global ingest, orchestration, review, and real-time monitoring in modern production environments. With UP, Telestream extends its cloud portfolio beyond high-scale cloud processing and hybrid workflow extension, addressing the growing operational demands of distributed, IP-based media production.

In making the announcement, Telestream noted that cost pressures, audience fragmentation, and increasingly distributed production models has pushed media organizations to adopt cloud solutions rapidly but unevenly. Some companies are extending trusted workflows into elastic cloud environments. Others are building cloud-native production pipelines from the ground up.

UP furthers Telestream’s mission to deliver a unified global ingest strategy that spans live, camera card, and file-based workflows. With cloud capture and monitoring plus system-aware metadata, technical teams can achieve precision, flexibility, and speed, no matter the format, source, or operational environment.

“media companies are modernizing in different ways and at different speeds,” said Charlie Dunn, executive vice president, products, Telestream. “Some are evolving established infrastructure. Others are launching fully cloud-native operations. Our approach is to give customers flexible options, whether they’re scaling global processing, extending existing workflows, or operating real-time production entirely in the cloud. With UP, we’re expanding our cloud services to address the operational layer of that transformation.”

The launch means that Telestream Cloud Services now includes three distinct offerings:

UP – A modular, cloud-native service layer for ingest, orchestration, review, and monitoring

EDC (formerly known as Encoding.com) – API-first cloud media processing at scale

Vantage Cloud – Extending Vantage workflows into cloud environments for hybrid operations

Each service addresses different operational requirements.

UP expands the portfolio into cloud-native operational control, supporting ingest, workflow automation, collaborative review, and live signal monitoring in distributed production environments.

EDC provides highly parallel, API-driven AI analysis, transcoding, QC, captioning, and audio processing for OTT platforms, FAST channels, and global content distributors. Designed for elastic scalability, EDC enables high-throughput media processing without infrastructure management overhead.

Vantage Cloud allows existing Vantage customers to extend trusted workflows into cloud environments, enabling burst capacity, geographic flexibility, and hybrid deployment models without re-architecting established pipelines.

UP is Telestream’s cloud-native platform that brings ingest, orchestration, review, and live monitoring into a single operational environment. Built for distributed and hybrid production models, UP gives teams real-time control and visibility across cloud-based workflows.

At launch, UP includes:

UP.Capture – Elastic live and file-based ingest in the cloud for multi-source, fast-turnaround production.

UP.Review – Proxyless playback and annotation with growing file support to accelerate editorial decision-making.

UP.Workflow – Low-code automation for ingest, QC, AI tasks, captioning, and delivery.

UP.Lens – Cloud-native multiviewer monitoring and intelligent alerts for SRT and other live contribution feeds.

UP.Ingest – Professional camera card and file-based ingest for sports, news, and mobile production.

UP supports deployment as managed SaaS, within customer-controlled cloud environments, or connected to on-prem infrastructure, allowing organizations to modernize without abandoning existing systems.

“For nearly three decades, Telestream has helped the industry navigate major technology shifts,” said Benjamin Desbois, chief growth and strategy officer at Telestream. “With UP and our expanded Cloud Services portfolio, we’re giving customers the freedom to modernize on their terms, connecting Global Ingest, automation, and monitoring into a unified operational layer that’s ready for wherever their workflows need to run next.”