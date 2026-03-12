Harmonic to Launch Spectrum X Plus Media Server at 2026 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has introduced Spectrum X Plus, the newest generation of its Spectrum X media server, offering double the channel density of previous generations. The company will showcase the new server at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.

Harmonic says Spectrum X Plus dramatically simplifies video ingest and playout functions for broadcasters and content owners, significantly lowering the total cost per channel for broadcast delivery. Spectrum X Plus strengthens Harmonic’s playout-to-delivery solutions by enabling broadcasters to deploy high performance playout infrastructure on premises, in the cloud with Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS, and in hybrid environments, according to the company.

“As broadcasters face growing cost pressures and increasingly complex workflows, Spectrum X Plus provides the flexibility, performance and future-ready architecture they need to modernize ingest, production and playout operations,” said Stephane Cloirec, vice president, video appliance and software product management at Harmonic. “With Spectrum X Plus, we’re responding to customer demand for higher channel density and lower cost per channel without compromising the outstanding quality and reliability that Harmonic solutions are known for. The next-generation media server also paves the way for future integration of AI-based applications such as Harmonic’s AI orchestration service.”

Offering up to eight HD channels or two UHD channels per server, Spectrum X Plus significantly reduces rack space, power consumption and operating costs for broadcasters and content owners. The high-performance baseband video server supports multichannel ingest, studio and news production, channel-in-a-box and integrated playout workflows.

Spectrum X Plus streamlines video playout with integrated onboard graphics, audio loudness control, MCR switching and subtitle insertion. The media server also provides innovative capabilities for next-generation production including support for UHD workflows such as 3D LUT-based HDR conversions, immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and MPEG-H as well as multiple resolutions, frame rates and codec formats.

Built on a flexible, software-based architecture, Spectrum X Plus eliminates the constraints of traditional hardware-centric systems, Harmonic says. The next-generation media server enhances performance for SMPTE ST 2110 environments, supporting SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 IP I/O, or hybrid configurations. This advanced feature enables broadcasters to transition seamlessly from traditional SDI to fully IP-based workflows.

Spectrum X Plus shares the same file and graphics formats with VOS360 Media and can be controlled by the same automation and traffic systems. This enables broadcasters to easily expand any Spectrum X system with cloud playout resources. The transition is seamless for broadcasters, allowing hybrid playout infrastructures to support service continuity and the rapid launch of pop-up channels in the cloud through fluid operations.

The media server’s software-driven architecture also enables GPU acceleration and deployment of AI-based capabilities such as automated captioning, translation and other value-added workflows, helping broadcasters further streamline operations and reduce costs.

Harmonic will demonstrate its new Spectrum X Plus media server at its NAB Show Booth, W2831, in the West Hall of the LVCC.