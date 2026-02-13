Canon Supplies NBC Sports With 98% Of Lenses Used for Super Bowl LX Coverage

MELVILLE, N.Y.—NBC Sports relied upon Canon for the vast majority of broadcast lenses used for the production of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif

As it has for the past 30 years, Canon Professional Services (CPS) also provided on-the-ground support at the Super Bowl.

"We are thrilled that Canon’s gear and expert support could contribute to the success of the image capture of the Big Game," said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager for Canon. "It is a distinct honor to empower the creators who preserve these historic cultural milestones. At Canon, we are incredibly proud to play a part in the joy and inspiration that this event delivers to fans everywhere."

Canon supplied more than 98% of the lenses used by NBC Sports during the game. They included 47 broadcast lenses for all of their pre- and post-game studio activations throughout the Santa Clara metro area as well as 11 lenses throughout the concourse and on-field studio sets where the CINE-SERVO 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 lens, which features an ultra-wide angle of 100 degrees, took center stage.

Canon also had a strong presence for many of the credentialed photographers at the event thanks to the Canon Professional Services (CPS) team. The CPS team brought in over 200 pieces of Canon gear, including camera bodies and lenses for photo agencies, freelancers and other credentialed Canon photographers.

"Testing Canon’s new glass at the Big Game was the perfect opportunity to see how the RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM and RF14mm F1.4 L VCM prime lens could handle the massive scale of the stadium,” said Terrell Lloyd, Canon Explorer of Light and San Francisco 49ers director of photography.

“My goal was to capture wide, high-intensity shots from a top-down perspective, and the synergy between these lenses and the EOS R1 camera delivered exactly that. The sharpness and dynamic range allowed me to bring my home stadium into the global spotlight with more clarity than ever, once again pushing the boundaries of what I can create in a fast-paced, in-game environment."

