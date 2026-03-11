EditShare To Highlight Analytical AI Capabilities At 2026 NAB Show

BOSTON—EditShare will demonstrate its latest advancements in AI-powered media operations and high-performance NVMe storage with a focus on ways broadcasters, post facilities and production teams can manage growing content volumes without increasing operational complexity during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company’s approach centers on Analytical AI, technology that analyzes media to identify and structure information, such as speech, faces, text and scenes. Unlike generative AI systems that create new content, Analytical AI focuses on understanding existing media, automatically enriching files with metadata that makes video searchable and easier to find.

Integrated across the EditShare platform and accelerated by high-bandwidth shared storage, these capabilities allow teams to find the clips they need quickly across their media libraries.

AI and intelligent workflow developments to be featured include:

EditShare One: The latest version of EditShare’s unified interface, providing a streamlined operational view across storage, asset management and AI-powered workflows.

FLOW AI: Within the company’s FLOW platform, AI-generated metadata enables automation and management workflows to operate without manual tagging. FLOW AI transforms media libraries and archives into dynamic, discoverable assets.

MediaSilo AI: EditShare will introduce new AI capabilities within MediaSilo, extending intelligence directly into review and collaboration workflows. MediaSilo AI helps teams locate moments of interest, navigate content faster and streamline feedback cycles by making media immediately searchable and context-aware for stakeholders across the production process.

Alongside the new AI capabilities being introduced within MediaSilo, EditShare will also unveil new MediaSilo bundles: Teams, Pro and Enterprise. They provide scalable options for organizations of any size. These bundles bring together core collaboration capabilities, including forensic watermarking, single sign-on (SSO) and unlimited AI, giving production teams access to advanced functionality without the pricing barriers traditionally associated with high-end review platforms.

MediaSilo also enables teams to collaborate with an unlimited number of external stakeholders, making it easy to involve clients, partners and reviewers throughout the production process.

EditShare will also spotlight the continued evolution of its Ultimate EFS lineup featuring support for demanding media workflows across leading creative applications, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, Autodesk Flame and Baselight.

The company’s Ultimate EFS developments include:

Ultimate EFS NVMe Lite: A compact eight-drive NVMe storage node delivering up to 14 GB/s throughput per node with up to 122 TB raw NVMe capacity.

Ultimate EFS Hybrid: A flexible, cost-effective storage node combining an ultra-fast NVMe tier and a high-capacity HDD tier in a single system. The NVMe tier delivers up to 9 GB/s throughput with up to 122 TB NVMe capacity, complemented by up to 192 TB of HDD storage for compressed media and longer-term project storage.

EditShare will again partner with Lasergraphics to showcase high-resolution film scanning captured directly into an Ultimate EFS NVMe storage node.

See EditShare at 2026 NAB Show booth N1251.