Broadcasters Gather in DC for NAB State Leadership Conference

WASHINGTON—Broadcasters from across the country have gathered in Washington, D.C., for the National Association of Broadcasters’ (NAB) annual State Leadership Conference (SLC), an advocacy event where local radio and television leaders champion policies that strengthen stations’ ability to serve their communities.

Steve Patterson, host of Hubbard Radio’s myTalk 107.1 and the nationally syndicated “Donna & Steve Show,” emceed the program, which focused on broadcasters’ indispensable role in delivering trusted news, emergency information and local connection to communities nationwide.

On March 4, attendees will head to Capitol Hill to meet with their members of Congress to discuss policy priorities critical to local stations.

NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt delivered remarks on March 3 to 570 attendees, outlining the urgent need to modernize outdated regulations that prevent local stations from competing on a level playing field with global technology platforms. He underscored broadcasters’ unique and essential role in public safety, civic engagement and strengthening local democracy.

Broadcasters also heard from key policymakers shaping broadcast policy, including Sen. Ed Markey (MA), who spoke about the enduring value of broadcast radio and his leadership on the bipartisan effort to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. Sen. John Barrasso (WY) addressed the threat a performance tax poses to local radio stations and the importance of broadcasters in their communities. Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, spoke about the need for broadcast ownership rules to reflect today’s landscape and the importance of keeping AM radio in cars.

NAB’s advocacy team provided a comprehensive policy briefing led by executive vide president of government relations Shawn Donilon, equipping attendees with the latest updates on ownership reform, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and other legislative priorities.

NAB executive vice president, public affairs and chief of staff Michelle Lehman also highlighted NAB’s America 250 campaign, outlining opportunities for stations to engage audiences in the commemoration of the nation’s milestone anniversary.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The conference also celebrated excellence and leadership within broadcasting. NAB presented the prestigious Crystal Radio Awards, honoring stations for outstanding community service, and Ralph Oakley received the Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to local television.

NAB senior Vice president, State, International and Board Relations Sue Keenom recognized outgoing state association leaders for their dedicated service to broadcasters and their communities, including:

Jim Timm, president, Nebraska Broadcasters Association and outgoing president, National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations (NASBA)

Pat Roberts, Florida Association of Broadcasters

Neal Gladner, Arkansas Broadcasters Association

Vance Harrison, Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

Cathy Hiebert, Alaska Broadcasters Association

Chris Kline, Arizona Media Association

Keith Shipman, Washington State Broadcasters Association

As broadcasters prepare for meetings with lawmakers tomorrow, this year’s State Leadership Conference reinforced a singular message: Local radio and television stations remain the most trusted and resilient source of news and information in communities across America.