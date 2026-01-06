Clear-Com to Feature 4-Channel HelixNet Beltpack at ISE 2026

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com will feature its latest intercom innovations for broadcast, live production and AV professionals, including its 4-Channel HelixNet beltpack, at ISE 2026, Feb. 3-6 at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

The company will also feature its other wired, wireless and virtual intercom solutions at ISE 2026.

The 4-Channel Helix Net Beltpack expands on the two-channel model. It allows users to communicate across four distinct channels at the same time for enhanced coordination in multi-team workflows.

With an improved user interface and compatibility with the company’s Arcadia Central Station, the new beltpack provides production teams with greater flexibility and maintains backward compatibility with legacy HelixNet systems.

Clear-Com will also show the FreeSpeak Icon beltpack, its premium wireless solution, delivering performance over 1.9 GHz (DEST). FreeSpeak Icon features nine programmable buttons, four channel volume controls and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, making it well-suited to fast-paced broadcast environments, such as OB trucks, multi-studio facilities and large-scale live events, the company said.

The company will also feature Arcadia Central Station, its IP-based intercom platform for hybrid wired and wireless deployments. With the latest firmware, Arcadia supports up to 32 V-Series IrisX panels and offers dynamic I.V. Port resource allocation for greater system scalability and configuration flexibility, it said.

Enhancements for the company’s virtual intercom portfolio, including Gen-IC, Agent-IC mobile app and Station-IC virtual desktop client, will be on display. The products enable reliable communication for hybrid and remote production teams.

Clear-Com users who are employing Station-IC for production communications have additional third-party options for tactile control of the virtual intercom client. Remote API control can be used for integrations with Stream Deck directly or via an application like Bitfocus Companion, the company said.

See Clear-Com at ISE 2026 Stand 4P700.

More information is available on the company’s website.