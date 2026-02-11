LiveU To Showcase Expanded IP-Video EcoSystem at 2026 NAB Show

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU will feature its newest solutions that expand its IP-video EcoSystem, including the LU900Q intelligent production unit for live broadcasting with native LiveU IQ (LIQ) connectivity, its LiveU Nexus universal gateway for digital and IP workflows and the LiveU Schedule centralized scheduling and resource automation tool at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, in Las Vegas.

Across news, sports and live events, LiveU will demonstrate how cloud-native architectures and intelligent automation enable broadcasters to do more with fewer resources, lower operating costs and replace costly legacy infrastructure while delivering broadcast-grade quality at scale.

Quality assurance monitoring and compliance logging specialist Actus Digital, a LiveU company, will be prominently featured in the LiveU booth. Actus Digital will unveil the latest advancements in Actus X, its intelligent monitoring platform that extends beyond traditional regulatory compliance.

New Actus X capabilities include native support for ATSC 3.0 monitoring with A3SA encryption; a browser-based multiviewer delivering sub-second latency and new interactive controls that let operators sync and replay multiple feeds simultaneously; and automatic alert reporting, providing greater visibility while significantly reducing manual effort.

At the heart of LiveU's NAB Show presentation is the LU900Q, representing a new era in intelligent field units. Powered by native LiveU IQ (LIQ), advanced eSIM technology, optimized 5G modems and a MIMO antenna array, LU900Q offers reliability and future-ready live transmission from virtually any location.

As a smart multi-tool, the compact platform offers advanced capabilities, such as 4:2:2 encoding and dual-camera support that enable high-quality production of news and sports applications ranging from field reporting and live events to drones and emerging workflows.

LiveU Nexus simplifies modern broadcast ingest and distribution by converting, normalizing and routing IP feeds across protocols such as LRT, SRT and RTMP. LiveU Nexus bridges social, online and remote sources with traditional broadcast operations, enabling broadcasters to serve linear, digital and social platforms easily from a unified IP workflow.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Complementing field acquisition and ingest, LiveU Studio will be shown with expanded cloud-based IP live production capabilities, including the ability to deliver multiple feeds in various formats from the same production. With a browser-based, broadcast-grade video switcher, support for synchronized multi-camera production, ISO recording and instant replay, LiveU Studio enables remote and distributed teams to produce professional live content with maximum flexibility.

The company will also emphasize how workflow automation is becoming essential as broadcasters face increasing production demands with leaner teams. LiveU Schedule plays a key role in this transformation, replacing spreadsheets and fragmented tools with a centralized SaaS platform for intelligent scheduling, resource management and automated execution. Built for fast-paced news and complex live events, LiveU Schedule helps broadcasters streamline planning and ensure consistent, repeatable workflows.

LiveU will also highlight its collaboration with key technology partners and expanded connectivity possibilities, such as private 5G.

See LiveU at 2026 NAB Show booth N1740.