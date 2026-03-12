BIScience Adds Linear TV to its AdClarity Analysis Platform

NEW YORK—BIScience, the company behind the AdClarity AI-driven ad intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its TV Intelligence Suite, bringing U.S. linear TV coverage into AdClarity’s existing digital, social, video, and CTV capabilities. The platform now delivers cross-media intelligence using one consistent methodology and consistent performance metrics, the company said.

AdClarity is a digital-first ad intelligence platform that covers more than 250 leading categories and industries in the U.S., including top spending sectors such as CPG, financial services, news and media, technology, and others.

As advertising budgets continue migrating from linear television to digital channels, organizations that lack cross-media visibility cannot determine whether they are overspending or underspending relative to the market. For senior marketing leaders, media planners, analysts, and operations teams, this gap creates significant operational overhead and an inability to set strategy with confidence.

According to AdClarity data, total tracked U.S. digital advertising spend reached $174.4 billion in 2025, up 5.5 percent year over year, with CTV the fastest-growing channel at $38 billion (up 8.1 percent). Adding approximately $51 billion in U.S. linear television spend gives customers visibility into how budgets shift across the full media mix.

AdClarity’s Linear TV coverage spans more than 100 U.S. networks and local affiliates, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and leading cable, news, and sports channels, with breakdowns by Designated Market Area (DMA), daypart, program, and creative execution. By pairing DMA-specific digital insights with local TV data, the platform delivers what BIScience describes as the most granular picture of U.S. local advertising available.

The platform is powered by AdClarity’s proprietary data infrastructure, spanning 52 global markets and 30 million opt-in panelists. Data is updated daily, with point-in-time data available from 2018 onward.

AdClarity provides real CTR analysis for each ad and campaign and Ad Objective attribution that classifies ads as performance or brand awareness. The platform also provides DMA-level spend analysis and AI-driven insights with a chatbot for automated competitive and media mix analysis, according to the company.

“Until now, understanding where advertising budgets are moving between digital and television required stitching together disconnected tools with incompatible metrics,” said Dorit Kaplan, VP Product and Strategy at BIScience. “With the TV Intelligence Suite, AdClarity delivers what the market has been waiting for: a single cross-media view, built on consistent methodology, that enables teams to see the complete picture and make decisions with confidence. Our digital-first foundation gives us a distinct advantage as we bring every major advertising channel into one platform.”

AdClarity serves more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 27% of the Fortune 500. The platform is used by global brands such as Adidas, Amazon, Booking.com, Disney, Shell, Sony, and Wix, and is trusted by partners including Nielsen, Kantar, WPP, and MediaRadar.

The TV Intelligence Suite is available now for enterprise customers in the United States. CTV coverage is currently available in the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., and Australia.