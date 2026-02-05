Dalet Releases Flex LTS Update

PARIS—Dalet today unveiled Dalet Flex LTS, a major update that makes the platform more intuitive for a wider range of users, accelerates editing and collaborative workflows and introduces foundational AI capabilities to support next-generation, agent-driven experiences with Dalet’s Dalia agentic AI solution.

Dalet Flex is fast to deploy and intuitive to use, enabling broader adoption of professional-grade media workflows across the organization. Broadcasters and sports teams, along with brands, agencies and marketing teams use Dalet Flex to ingest, create, manage and distribute media with enterprise-grade control, governance and performance.

“This release allows Dalet Flex to support media wherever it’s created and distributed,” said Aaron Kroger, director of product marketing at Dalet. “For broadcasters, that means expanding laterally across the enterprise to support more teams, workflows and content types without adding complexity. For marketing, brand and content teams, it removes complexity from media production, making it easier to create, manage and reuse high-quality content with professional-grade tools. At the same time, this release introduces core capabilities that prepare customers for the next phase of innovation with Dalia.”

A highlight of the release is a new semantic search experience that makes large media libraries easier to navigate and far more discoverable. Dalet Flex now enables users to find assets by meaning and context, helping teams locate relevant content even when metadata is inconsistent, incomplete or created in different languages.

Embedded directly into Dalet Flex, semantic search enables multilingual discovery, allowing users to search across catalogs where content may be logged or tagged in different languages. Users can also combine semantic discovery with exact metadata filters, such as rights, region, format or resolution, enabling faster, more precise access to usable content.

"With semantic search, users no longer need to know the data model, the metadata schema, or which fields were used to tag content. They just describe what they're looking for. This is a fundamental shift; it democratizes access to the archive, letting anyone on the team find relevant content without training on the system's data model or relying on someone who knows where things are stored,” said Erwan Kerfourn, head of product for Dalet Flex.

The Dalet Flex LTS release includes a significant upgrade to Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere workflows, designed to improve speed, mobility and reliability for editors working across distributed environments. New capabilities include:

Offline mode to continue editing uninterrupted during network disruptions, with automatic synchronization upon reconnection.

Streaming mode to access content directly in Adobe Premiere without downloading full files or proxies.

Smarter remote rendering workflows, including intelligent job routing across Adobe Media Encoder resources.

Expanded support for modern editorial workflows with improvements to project handling, rendering and version control.

The Flex LTS release advances Dalet’s initiative to make Dalet Flex easier and more efficient for users with UI refinements and new viewing options, such as Dynamic Tile View, allowing users to adapt layouts for tasks like shot selection or high-volume browsing without repeatedly opening previews.

The release also strengthens core platform capabilities supporting enterprise media operations. Enhancements include improved handling of large-scale IMF workflows, addressing complex packaging and distribution requirements for high-resolution, HDR and multi-variant deliverables. In addition, Dalet Ingest Portal with intuitive web-based scheduling is now available.

Dalet Flex LTS also introduces Dalet AI Services, a new foundation for embedded AI capabilities that run directly within Flex environments, whether on premises, in the cloud or in distributed deployments. Initial capabilities include built-in multilingual transcription.

The release is designed to support Dalia, Dalet’s agentic workflow solution. Dalia is currently in testing with early adopters and will be widely available starting in Q2.