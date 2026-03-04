APTS Announces Public Broadcast Leadership, Advocacy Awards

WASHINGTON—At its annual meeting here this week, America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) presented awards honoring public broadcasters for their leadership, advocacy and community service

Idaho Public Television General Manager Jeff Tucker received the 2026 Patrick Butler National Advocacy Award for his work in building relationships and support for the five-station public network among the Idaho Congressional delegation, state legislators and federal policymakers.

The APTS Patrick Butler National Advocacy Award, named for the group’s longest-serving former president and CEO, goes to local station leaders who excel in telling the story of their station’s work in education, public safety and community connections and how federal and state funding make it possible, APTS said.

Pillar of Service

The 2026 Pillar of Public Service Award went to Sylvia Strobel, President and CEO of Twin Cities PBS (TPT), for her exceptional work in education, public safety and community connections, in service to the people in the Twin Cities and its surrounding areas.

The award recognizes the contribution of an extraordinary leader and innovator in one or more of public television’s three essential public service missions: education, public safety and community connections.

“Sylvia’s extraordinary work at Twin Cities PBS has exemplified public television’s pillars of public service in education, public safety and community connections,” said Riley.

“I am humbled and deeply grateful for this recognition, which I would like to share with everyone at Twin Cities PBS including our staff, Board of Trustees and supporters,” said Strobel. Who joined Twin Cities PBS in February 2020. “For nearly 70 years, Twin Cities PBS has been a trusted part of Minnesota life. As we move forward together, we are building a strong, independent future, rooted in community. It is my honor to lead this next chapter for Twin Cities PBS, and I would like to thank Kate and APTS for this meaningful award.”

Strobel has worked for more than 30 years in the public media industry as an executive and attorney, with positions at ideastream, American Public Media Group, Pennsylvania Public Television Network and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

She has served on numerous national boards and commissions, including the board of NPR, the Alliance for Women in Media, the Association of Junior Leagues International and the FCC’s Advisory Committee for Diversity in the Digital Age. She currently serves on the boards of America’s Public Television Stations (APTS), MacPhail Center for Music, The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, St. Paul Area Chamber and Latino Public Broadcasting.

Protect My Public Media

A new honor, the “Protect My Public Media Award” was presented to PBS SoCal and Lori Overdorf of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. The award recognizes the exceptional work of stations and their staff in support of the Protect My Public Media grassroots campaign, APTS said.

“Andy Russell and his team at PBS SoCal demonstrated extraordinary system leadership during a consequential time for local public media stations,” said Riley. “In all the years of Protect My Public Media, we have never seen this level of creative investment from a station. PBS SoCal stepped forward and produced five high-impact celebrity video spots for use across the public television system – an unprecedented contribution – helping energize supporters and inspire action during a challenging year. These video spots were shared widely across social media and broadcast on public media stations across the country this past summer.”

“We’re truly honored to receive this award,” said Andrew Russell, President and CEO at PBS SoCal. “Protecting public media means protecting something bigger than any of us. It’s about preserving a trusted space where facts matter, where children can discover the joy of learning and where every community can see itself reflected and celebrated. We are proud to serve millions of families every day in providing programming and services that fulfill our mission to educate, inform and inspire.”

Of Overdorf, Riley hailed her “creativity, vision and initiative in promoting Protect My Public Media and incorporating it into local station community events helped significantly increase the campaign’s impact.

“Lori set a new standard for stations by building a visible, local campaign presence,” Riley added. “The time, resources and passion that Lori has devoted to this effort strengthened local engagement with the campaign and catalyzed similar on-the-ground grassroots efforts nationwide. We are profoundly appreciative for her relentless efforts, along with the entire team at Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

“We are extremely grateful for Lori’s tireless passion and dedication, and we are honored to present her with this most well-deserved 2026 Protect My Public Media Award.”

“From Protect My Public Media Day, which was held in almost every county of Western New York, coordinating lawn sign delivery to every corner she could see, launching a letter-writing campaign to federal representatives and organizing the ‘Meet Us at the Market’ series, to say Lori went above and beyond is only a start,” said Tom Calderone, President and CEO of BTPM. “And, there is a victory lap for her and the organization because we also loved sharing our success with other stations within the system when it came to our boots on the ground strategy to Protect My Public Media.”

“I am honored to be the recipient of the 2026 Protect My Public Media Award,” said Overdorf. “Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s ‘ground game’ vision and gameplan put public media out into the community, engaging them in the fight against rescission and reinforcing our mission to serve the community. I share this award with my incredibly talented colleagues at Buffalo Toronto Public Media who all lent their talents to the effort.”

David J. Brugger Community Leader Award

The 2026 David J. Brugger Community Leader Award went to Dax Schieffer, representing Montana PBS. The Brugger Award, named for APTS’s long-time former President and CEO, David Brugger, is presented annually to a community leader who has supported the work of public television through their dedicated leadership and service.

Schieffer has been a tireless advocate for public broadcasting, both on the national and state levels. Schieffer served as Chair of the Friends of Montana PBS Board of Directors. Additionally, Schieffer was a member of the APTS Board of Trustees and served on the APTS Board Legislative Policy and Advocacy Committee, according to APTS..

“Dax Schieffer is an extraordinarily effective advocate for public broadcasting, both on the national level and in his home state of Montana,” said Kate Riley, President and CEO of America’s Public Television Stations. “Dax has a long and distinguished history as a leader and supporter of Montana PBS. He is an unwavering and eloquent champion, committed to effectively telling the story of Montana PBS and the public television system.

“Dax sincerely believes in the public good that Montana PBS brings to our communities, from our educational children’s content to Montana history programs that promote lifelong learning,” said Aaron Pruitt, Director and General Manager of Montana PBS. “Dax also possesses a remarkable, and wonderfully disarming communication style which has helped him reach across traditional lines and expand the tent of public media supporters.”

“After more than a dozen years leading advocacy for Montana PBS at both the state and national levels, Dax still shows up on my Zoom screens with the commitment and enthusiasm of a new convert,” said Peg Wherry, Board Chair of Friends of Montana PBS. “His legacy will be felt in Montana many years into the future.”

“I’m truly honored by this recognition, which reflects the shared commitment of our volunteers and station leadership to service, access, education and public safety,” said Schieffer. “I’m proud to support Montana PBS as it continues to educate, connect and inspire Montanans sharing diverse stories, celebrating our independent spirit and providing trusted public television for generations to come.”

Schieffer served as Chair of the Friends of Montana PBS Board of Directors and has a career in media relations, public affairs and human resources. Schieffer is the principal of Big Sky Solutions & Strategies, serving statewide clients in consulting on nonprofit management, economic development and education.