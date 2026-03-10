QuickLink’s StudioEdge Models to Make North American Debut at 2026 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—QuickLink, a provider of video production and remote guest contribution solutions, will be presenting its latest StudioEdge models at the 2026 NAB Show 2026, April 19-22 at booth N2761.

Building on the StudioEdge expansion introduced in 2025, the company will showcase the full StudioEdge range, including StudioEdge-1, StudioEdge-2, the flagship StudioEdge-4 and StudioEdge-2110.

“Expanding our StudioEdge offering was the clear next step for us, filling a direct need in the industry for a swap-in replacement for the discontinued Skype TX,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “StudioEdge delivers the broadcast quality, operational simplicity and workflow familiarity teams relied on, while adding modern platform support and the scalability to match today’s productions. At NAB 2026, we’re looking forward to demonstrating not only the latest StudioEdge models, but also new workflow enhancements that make it even easier to introduce and manage Zoom callers in live productions.”

Designed for broadcasters and professional production teams, StudioEdge enables broadcast-quality, discrete audio and video remote contributions from leading video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and QuickLink StudioCall, supporting reliable remote guest integration across a wide range of live production environments.

QuickLink will also demonstrate brand-new workflow enhancements for StudioEdge at the 2026 NAB Show, including improvements to the way Zoom callers are introduced and managed within StudioEdge. These enhancements are designed to streamline producer control, improve the efficiency of call handling and further simplify live remote guest workflows in fast-paced production environments.

Quicklink noted that with Skype reaching end of life in 2025, and Skype TX subsequently being deprecated in March 2026, many production teams have been left without a supported remote guest contribution solution that fits established broadcast workflows.

StudioEdge was designed specifically to address this gap, providing a modern, fully supported alternative that preserves the optional model familiar to Skype TX, while expanding platform capability and reliability. This enables organizations to transition away from the legacy Skype TX infrastructure while maintaining the workflows their teams already know and trust.

QuickLink’s award-winning StudioEdge is built on QuickLink’s industry-leading remote contribution expertise and integrates directly into professional production environments. Utilizing built-in QuickLink StudioCall technology, StudioEdge supports real-time interviews, panel discussions and group conversations with remote guests worldwide, while providing discrete SDI, HDMI, NDI and ST 2110 inputs/outputs for flexible routing and clean integration into live production pipelines. A browser-based remote-control interface enables producers to manage callers, enhance video and audio quality with AI-technology and provide guidance to remote guests from virtually any location.