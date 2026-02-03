Atomos Introduces Shogun AV-19 at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, Spain—Atomos today announced Shogun AV-19, a rack-mountable, 19-inch 4K HDR monitor-recorder-switcher designed for professional live production, broadcast, and video village environments, here at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, Feb. 3-6.

Combining multi-camera switching, ISO recording and advanced monitoring in a rugged, rack-ready 7RU form factor, Shogun AV-19 delivers a complete “Monitor-Record-Switch” package for studio and outside broadcast workflows.

Designed to be flight-cased or deployed in live event racks, Shogun AV-19 is capable of simultaneous recording of up to four isolated SDI camera feeds and a fifth program output. The large, color-accurate 4K HDR, DCI-P3 display provides crisp, real-time monitoring for directors, technical directors, camera operators and production teams managing complex multi-camera setups.

Shogun AV-19 supports recording in Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW and Avid DNx codecs from SDI or HDMI sources, enabling immediate post-event turnaround with up to 10-bit 4:2:2 quality and resolutions up to 8Kp60. Media can be captured internally to CFexpress cards or externally via high-speed USB-C storage.

Built for mission-critical use, Shogun AV-19 also serves as a secure backup recorder for redundancy, an instant review station for directors and clients and confidence monitor. Built-in Atomos monitoring tools include EL Zone false color, focus peaking, waveform, Log-to-LUT viewing, frame guides, safe areas, anamorphic de-squeeze, HDR-to-Rec.709 conversion and quad-view monitoring.

Connectivity is expanded with NDI/HX3 send and receive, allowing broadcast-quality video, audio and metadata to be sent over a single standard Ethernet cable for remote and mobile production workflows. Two full-size XLR inputs with 48V phantom power provide professional balanced audio recording, complete with dedicated meters, gain control and frame-accurate audio delay.

Housed in a rugged, 19-inch rack-mount chassis and featuring user-definable function buttons, Shogun AV-19 is engineered to be the centerpiece of modern live production, studio and outside broadcast systems.

Shogun AV-19 can be pre-ordered now and is expected to ship by the end of March. It will be priced at $2,099, excluding local sales taxes.

See Atomos at ISE booth 4G550.