NAB Show: Broadpeak to Showcase Live Streaming, Advanced Monetization and Anti-Piracy Solutions

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France—Broadpeak has announced that it will showcase its latest innovations for broadcasters and streaming platforms at 2026 NAB Show April 18-22 (booth W3034), with a particular focus on premium live streaming performance, advanced advertising capabilities, and enhanced anti-piracy protection.

“Content providers need to deliver flawless live experiences especially for record-breaking live audiences, grow advertising revenues, and protect their content at massive scale,” said Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO of Broadpeak. “At NAB Show 2026, we’re demonstrating how our customers can elevate their streaming services through premium-performance video delivery, advanced ad technologies, and real-time security.”

During the show, Broadpeak will be showing attendees a number of new technologies. Those include:

Article continues below

Multiview: Broadpeak’s new approach for enabling viewers to watch multiple events simultaneously, or switch between different camera angles - all while removing client interoperability issues and reducing delivery costs.

Dynamic ad insertion innovation: Enhanced ad insertion capabilities to expand inventory and drive ad revenues. BannersIn2 introduces new formats including pause ads, overlay ads, ad squeeze-back and content squeeze-back, increasing premium ad inventory while maintaining viewing quality. Click2Cart, enabling viewers to add products directly to a merchant’s cart via connected devices, driving measurable performance-based advertising and deeper viewer engagement.

Media over QUIC (MoQ): The new protocol offers enhanced live streaming performance with faster zap times, lower latency, and reduced re-buffering.

AI-powered subtitling and dubbing: Supporting global reach and accessibility through intelligent, automated language services.

Broadpeak will also demonstrate the latest enhancements to its solutions enabling content providers to stream live events while protecting revenue with anti-piracy measures:

Stream at scale with premium QoE: Broadpeak’s purpose-built video CDN, including its HyperPoP architecture and Advanced CDN technologies, is designed to support high-audience streaming with broadcast-grade quality of experience (QoE). The solution, available for on-prem and cloud deployments or as a service, enables scalable, efficient video delivery while maintaining low latency and operational efficiency during major live events.

Advanced real-time anti-piracy: Specifically created for streaming services and integrated directly into Broadpeak’s CDN, the solution integrates anti-token sharing, AI-based pattern recognition, quota management, and real-time content replacement to detect and mitigate piracy threats immediately – including credential abuse, scraping and unauthorized access.

Designed to scale during high-traffic live events, Broadpeak’s solutions support flexible deployment, including software-based installations, cloud-native architectures, SaaS via broadpeak.io, and managed services.

Visit Broadpeak at NAB Show 2026 in the West Hall, booth #W3034.