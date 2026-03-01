TV Tech's Guide to Intercoms and Wireless Mics is Now Available

As the unsung heroes of live media production, intercoms provide the vital link to ensuring a smooth running production. With the move to cloud and IP, today's intercom systems provide more flexibility, scalability and reliability than ever before. And as sports fans ask for more immersive experiences, wireless mics are becoming ever more ubiquitous on the playing field. In our latest guide, we examine the latest trends, gear and people involved in connecting media production and providing an increasing array of audio options.

Download the guide here.