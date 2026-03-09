SCTE TechExpo26 Issues Call for Content, Technical Papers

ATLANTA—SCTE has issued a call for content for the TechExpo26 taking place September 29–October 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

SCTE is inviting operators, programmers, vendors and innovators to submit technical papers, innovative solutions and discussion topics from now through April 3, 2026. The committee seeks fresh ideas and real-world success stories that challenge the status quo.

Information on applying and a full list of topics is available here.

The organization also announced that for the first time, a programmer will co-host the event. AMC Networks will join Charter Communications to help shape one of North America’s largest broadband conferences.

The news reflects the industry's ongoing convergence, as operators and media providers increasingly align network innovation with viewer experiences. Under the theme “Network (R)evolution: Convergence Powered. Experience Perfected.,” the event will convene global leaders across broadband, mobile, streaming, policy and technology to explore how intelligent networks are reshaping service delivery and customer experience.

“As broadband, mobile, Wi-Fi and edge networks continue to converge, streaming is no longer just an application. It’s influencing how networks are built and how experiences reach consumers,” said Maria Popo, President and CEO, SCTE. “With AMC Networks making history as our first-ever programmer co-host, SCTE TechExpo is bringing the full ecosystem together in Atlanta to define what comes next for our industry.”

SCTE TechExpo will examine how converged architecture enables new service models while supporting high-performance streaming, low-latency applications and AI-driven optimization. This focus aligns with SCTE’s recent SCTE 301 video streaming standard and its deepening collaboration with the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA).

The 2026 program is organized into dynamic tracks, including:

Multi-Access Convergence: Integrating DOCSIS® Technology, Fiber, 5G and Wi-Fi into unified architectures

The Experience Era for Consumers: Shifting from speed-based Service Level Agreements to experience-based key performance indicators

AI Infrastructure & Autonomous Networks: Building AI-ready hardware and self-healing systems

New Growth Opportunities: Exploring monetization of NaaS, AI-driven services and fixed-mobile bundles

Operations, Planning & Construction: Accelerating builds with digital twins and geospatial AI

Streaming: Addressing AI-driven personalization and edge delivery models

The event will also feature new interactive experiences, including:

Meetups: 45-minute, slide-free conversations for peer learning

Focus Forums: Deep dive sessions centered on specific industry topics

Connectivity Café: A dedicated networking space, offering complimentary barista coffee

Bootcamps: A half-day, hands-on training will deliver learning in high-demand areas such as DOCSIS 4.0 technology and fiber splicing