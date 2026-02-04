Link Electronics To Feature New Real-Time Speech-to-Text Captioning At NRB Convention

BRANSON, Mo.—Link Electronics has unveiled the Voyavox automated real-time speech-to-text captioning solution for streaming religious services or fast-paced broadcasting environments and will show it at the 2026 National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention, Feb. 17-20, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

With advanced speech recognition capabilities and an average latency under 5 seconds, Voyavox transforms the spoken word into clear, accurate text almost instantly, enabling fast and accurate captioning for streamed religious programming.

Voyavox efficiently handles a variety of speaking styles, accents and pacing with ease, making it well-suited for religious services of all types and denominations. Delivering 95% accuracy, Voyavox ensures there are fewer errors, better viewer comprehension of sermons and messaging and a more polished broadcast experience. Besides broadcasting religious services, it is well-suited for live sports, news, political coverage, fast-paced commentary and regular programming.

Voyavox helps broadcasters meet FCC captioning requirements while also expanding their audience reach to include viewers who are deaf or hard of hearing. Real-time, on-device speech-to-text ensures that content remains accessible during live segments without requiring cloud based captioning services or post-production editing. By embedding accessibility directly into the broadcast workflow, Voyavox makes it easier to consistently deliver inclusive content for any format or setting.

The solution receives audio through a USB connection to the Orion encoder or via a 3.5mm audio jack. With a Graphical User Interface (GUI), users can remote into the system from anywhere on their network. While the Voyavox is typically located in the control room, it can be accessed from virtually anywhere. An easy-to-use user interface allows users to start and stop captioning with the push of a button or have the system set on a continuous loop, providing captioning 24/7 without interference.

The unit comes preset with standard audio and caption data outputs for Link Electronics encoders, making setup for the device quick and efficient. Voyavox is made in the USA and backed by one-year warranty and free 24/7 customer support.

See Link Electronics at NRB booth 422.

