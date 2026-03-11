FreeWheel Launches AI Agent Infrastructure

Comcast’s ad platform and ad tech company FreeWheel has announced the launch of its new AI agent infrastructure, powered by FreeWheel’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and a suite of intelligence tools.

The updates embed AI directly into the core of premium video transactions, enabling buyers and sellers to automate workflows, optimize performance in real time, and operate with greater speed and confidence.

FreeWheel also announced that global independent platform company PMG is among the first partners to pilot these capabilities for its clients to use directly in Alli, PMG’s marketing operating system.

Article continues below

FreeWheel’s MCP Server provides a secure foundation that allows AI agents to talk directly to FreeWheel’s platform and take action. Built on this infrastructure, FreeWheel’s Intelligence tools continuously monitor deal performance, analyze spend and inventory quality, track commitments, and automate routine decision-making. Together, these capabilities transform traditionally manual, fragmented processes into intelligent, always-on execution.

“FreeWheel’s mission is to modernize how premium video is transacted, and that means embedding AI directly into the systems our clients rely on every day,” said Mark McKee, General Manager, FreeWheel. “With our MCP Server and Intelligence tools, we are creating a new foundation where AI can help buyers and sellers operate more efficiently, make smarter decisions, and unlock greater value from premium inventory. Partners like PMG are helping lead this transformation by putting these capabilities into action.”

PMG is piloting these new capabilities within Alli, enabling its teams and clients to monitor and analyze deal performance, identify opportunities, and optimize global streaming campaigns faster and more efficiently. Integrating directly with FreeWheel’s AI infrastructure allows Alli to query and act on streaming data with minimal latency.

With this deep technical bridge, PMG is advancing its ability to deliver more intelligent, automated media buying strategies.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Often AI in our industry today is just a wrapper around generic models. What we have built with FreeWheel is true technical interoperability,” said Mike Treon, Head of CTV & Video Strategy at PMG. “By connecting Alli to FreeWheel in real-time, we have given our customers an agentic AI solution that goes beyond reporting and actually understands the streaming ecosystem. We are moving past manual setup to an era where teams use our industry-leading marketing operating system to optimize complex global deals instantly.”

This launch represents a major milestone in FreeWheel’s broader innovation strategy to embed AI across its platform, making it easier for buyers and sellers to transact, integrate, and optimize across premium video. By providing a secure, open foundation for AI-driven automation, FreeWheel is enabling partners to build differentiated capabilities while advancing the infrastructure that powers the streaming advertising ecosystem.

The announcement builds on FreeWheel’s recent milestone at CES, where the company introduced cross-platform agentic AI media buying for the first time alongside other industry leaders.

FreeWheel also reported that it will continue introducing new AI-powered capabilities throughout 2026.