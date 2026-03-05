Net Insight to Introduce Nimbra Live Intelligence at 2026 NAB Show

STOCKHOLM—At THE 2026 NAB Show, Net Insight will be showcasing Nimbra Live Intelligence, which is designed to set a new standard for improved live operations.

Built as one platform with three distinct layers, Nimbra Live Intelligence is deployed across production, distribution and protection workflows. Delivered through Nimbra Live Performance, it enables live media environments to operate as predictable systems without requiring a proprietary stack or rip-and-replace transformation.

“For years, the industry has tried to solve live media challenges by optimizing individual components,” says Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight. “But live media doesn’t fail because one device breaks. It fails when systems lose predictable behavior under pressure. With Nimbra Live Intelligence, we address live media as a system-level challenge, not a product problem, enabling visible and controlled operations across networks, clouds, and organizations — even under extreme conditions and delivering operational confidence at scale.”

As part of the product announcement, Net Insight explained that live media has become the most demanding workload in the world’s networks. Audiences expect perfection, rights are increasingly valuable, and failures are instantly visible. At the same time, live workflows now span venues, studios, public internet, cloud platforms, service providers and partners — operating across shared responsibility models.

For broadcasters, content owners and service providers, the challenge is no longer codecs, bandwidth or cloud adoption. The real challenge is operating live media with confidence as scale, complexity and operational pressure continue to grow.

To address those challenges, Nimbra Live Intelligence approaches live media as a system-level challenge rather than a product problem. It enables live media environments across networks, clouds and organizations to operate predictably, visibly and controllably even under extreme conditions. This represents a shift from selling individual technologies to delivering operational confidence at scale.

In live sports and other mission-critical workflows, peak performance is not enough. What matters is predictable behavior during congestion, failures, peak events and rapid change. Nimbra Live Intelligence governs live media behavior end-to-end across managed networks, public internet and cloud environments protecting SLAs, revenue and brand trust when the stakes are highest.

“What matters to us is knowing how the entire live service will behave, not just whether individual devices are running,” says Andreas Langell, CEO of Mobilelinks, which is using the platform. “With Nimbra Live Intelligence built on an Open Media Platform approach, we gain real-time visibility and control across networks, cloud, and partners.”

Across contribution, remote production, distribution, studio interconnect and protection, Nimbra Live Intelligence treats live media as one predictable system — changing the operational economics of live media. Predictable systems fail less often, recover faster, require less over-provisioning, scale without redesign and reduce manual operations and staffing pressure. As scale and complexity increase, the outcome is a lower total cost of ownership over time.

Designed for today’s live media ecosystem, Nimbra Live Intelligence enables secure, vendor-agnostic collaboration across multi-network and multi-organization environments — without sacrificing predictability or operational confidence.