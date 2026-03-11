Calrec To Unlock Hybrid Workflows At 2026 NAB Show

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Calrec will unveil solutions for broadcasters that unlock the full potential of hybrid workflows that provide greater freedom, flexibility and choice in how they configure its products during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Building on its hardware foundation, Calrec’s compact IP-native, 48-fader Argo M audio console with integrated digital signal processor (DSP) will make its U.S. debut. With up to 356 channels of internal DSP, Argo M delivers the power, familiarity and reliability of Calrec’s Argo platform in a streamlined 24-, 36- or 48-fader footprint.

The Argo M maximizes desk space with full-sized fader strips and intuitive controls for the most demanding production. Plug-and-play SMPTE ST 2110 and cloud connectivity deliver immediate high-performance control.

The ability to connect Argo M to an ST 2110-networked environment and to an existing Calrec ImPulse core alongside other Argo surfaces means broadcasters can quickly create multi-console IP environments. Seamless connectivity to ImPulse, ImPulse1 and ImPulseV means additional external DSP paths can be added as needed.

Calrec will also showcase key software updates and a feature preview at the show, including:

Argo v1.4.24, providing the functionality of 1.4 and operator enhancements, which is available immediately.

Type R v3.2, delivering improved Mix Minus outputs, Assist Upstand meter tiles, Off Air record contribution dialogue and Syslog support with a Q2 release.

A preview of Argo Offline Assist, which allows offline configuration and will be available in Q4.

The company will also preview ImPulseV running on virtualized server hardware. Calrec's ImPulseV virtualized audio mixing engine creates workflows across multiple platforms whether COTS hardware, public cloud, private cloud or existing processing hardware and distributed resources, contributing to an efficient, flexible hybrid production environment.

Calrec’s ImPulseV employs the same familiar user interface and can be controlled directly from any Argo or True Control 2.0 enabled console or via the company's Assist web UI.

The company will also demonstrate its IP-native 24-fader Argo M console with ImPulseV cloud DSP software, which is designed to be deployable across multiple hosting environments, giving broadcasters ultimate choice as to where and how they deploy.

Calrec will also demonstrate True Control 2.0, the glue that connects Calrec’s IP ecosystem together. Its IP Ecosystem powered by True Control 2.0 allows users to blend on-premise infrastructure with remote operations and virtual cloud resources. By decoupling audio and video from hardware, teams can scale dynamically, orchestrate thousands of audio channels across distributed DSP environments and virtualize entire workflows.

It will also feature Argo S with IP connectivity, version 1.4 Argo software, Argo Q and its Type R modular, expandable IP mixing system,

See Calrec at 2026 NAB Show booth C6907.