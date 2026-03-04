NEP Unveils Modernized EU-03 OB Unit

OSLO, Norway—NEP Europe has redesigned its EU-03 outside broadcast (OB) unit to help broadcasters and rightsholders across Europe scale live coverage more efficiently and reliably.

The modernized unit manages broadcast tools using a software platform, providing customers with the ability to scale up or down depending on the needs of each event. The upgrade also includes a full SMPTE ST 2110 IP transition and supports the growing demand for reliable, high-quality 1080p HDR productions, NEP Europe, part of NEP Group, said.

The revamped EU-03 introduces a more software-enabled production environment to the European market. It supports use of license-based broadcast tools to scale dynamically based on production requirements. This flexibility gives customers more options in how productions are delivered and enables teams to configure the right blend of software and traditional hardware workflows for each project, it said..

EU-03’s software-defined approach—using a common processing platform that can host different applications over time—also helps future-proof the unit, allowing new production capabilities to be added through software updates instead of major rebuilds, it said.

“Our clients want the freedom to produce more content in smarter ways without taking risks on quality or reliability,” said NEP Europe president Lise Heidal. “EU-03 gives customers more flexibility in how productions are delivered, backed by the operational discipline and resilience NEP is known for.”

EU-03 will primarily serve customers in the Nordics, launching in April with coverage of the Norwegian Football League, among other projects.

The unit is also designed to support remote production workflows, connecting directly to NEP’s production hub in Oslo. This enables certain production roles to be handled from the hub when appropriate, helping reduce travel, simplify logistics and improve overall cost efficiency while maintaining the delivery standards expected for high-profile live events, it said.

“EU-03 is built to scale from smaller shows to major events, while helping customers optimize footprint and associated costs,” said Eirik Nakken, director of technology for NEP Norway.

“Across Europe and around the world, we’re investing in this software platform-based approach, combining the flexibility of modern software workflows with the proven resilience and redundancy required for mission-critical live events. We’re very proud of the innovative solutions we’re providing to our customers.”

The EU-03 upgrade strengthens NEP’s ability to deliver end-to-end services—from capture and production to distribution and operational support—while giving customers more choice in how productions are staffed and operated, it said.