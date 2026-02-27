NETGEAR To Feature Growing Broadcast Tech Lineup At 2026 NAB Show

NETGEAR will showcase its new switch models and major updates to its Engage Control software during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company has expanded its M4350 switch portfolio with the addition of the new M4350-16M4V and M4350-16C.

The M4350-16M4V offers secure, lockable connectivity with Neutrik etherCON, opticalCON QUAD and powerCON TRUE1 connectors. It features 16x 2.5G PoE++ ports, including eight etherCON, plus 4x 25G SFP28 uplinks via a modular card slot Optional uplink cards include RJ-45 or opticalCON QUAD connectors for single-mode or multimode fiber.

The new M4350-16C model addresses throughput challenges in large AV-over-IP deployments. With 16 ports of 100G connectivity, the M4350-16C delivers the bandwidth required for aggregation and core layers where multiple high-resolution video streams converge.

The M4350 series offers enterprise-grade managed switching from 1G to 100G built for AV and IT networks. With high-power PoE++, redundant modular power and hitless failover, it ensures mission-critical reliability for broadcast and AV-over-IP.

The new models support SMPTE ST 2110 timing with grandmaster and boundary clock functionality. Trade Agreement Act (TAA)-compliant SKUs are available for government use.

NETGEAR will also have its network design services team at the NAB Show to answer the questions of attendees. The company will also give personalized demos of its updated Engage Controller version 2.4, which features NETGEAR’s profile-based approach for reliable, simplified switch configuration.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NETGEAR will also offer on-demand sessions at its booth on the design of IP-based broadcast networks for live production and facility environments. More than 110 NETGEAR partner manufacturers will show their broadcast solutions powered by the company’s networking technology.

See NETGEAR at 2026 NAB Show booth C.7303.