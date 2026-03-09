DigitalGlue to Launch creative.space Intelligence (CSI) at 2026 NAB Show

MURRIETA, Calif.—DigitalGlue, creator of the creative.space on-premise managed storage platform, says it will launch creative.space Intelligence (CSI) at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas. The company describes CSI as “a first-of-its-kind Managed Creative Operating System designed to solve the dual crisis of physics and cognition currently facing the professional video market.”

DigitalGlue says media organizations currently face a two-fold crisis. As global archives are set to reach 174 exabytes, media organizations are having to deal with video files that are becoming too massive.

Traditional cloud storage introduces latency and punitive egress costs, which DigitalGlue describes as a “Cloud Tax" that breaks production budgets and makes large files too "heavy" to move. In addition, production houses are drowning in “Dark Data,” unsearchable, untrackable footage.

“Highly paid creative professionals currently lose up to 25% of their work week acting as librarians, forced to manually log and search media because current tools lack narrative intuition,” the company said.

DigitalGlue says it has solved this physical and cognitive conundrum by unifying high-performance, on-premise hardware (The Body) with a forensic AI engine (The Brain) into a single ecosystem.

At the center of this system is a content-addressable identity system that categorizes media into Core Assets (the underlying DNA of the footage) and Versions (proxies, high-res masters, web exports). Instead of fighting physics by pushing petabytes of video into a slow cloud, CSI brings the Intelligence directly to the source. This creates Data Gravity, where the platform analyzes media exactly where it sits, eliminating costly migrations and instantly linking every Version back to its Core Asset, the company said.

While most industry AI remains "context-blind," DigitalGlue says it is establishing a new standard for creative operations. "Most AI tools just point out objects in a video (a car, a person, a tree),” the company said. “creative.space Intelligence (CSI) does something much more valuable: it tells you why your video matters, how it makes the audience feel, and how to repeat that success."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Because CSI understands the Core Asset, it generates “Contextual Wisdom” that reveals the hidden architecture of successful content, automates the path to delivery, and serves as an indispensable co-creator by mapping narrative beats, simulating audience pulse, and predicting reception before a single dollar is spent on distribution, according to DigitalGlue.

At NAB 2026, DigitalGlue will demonstrate how CSI wraps an unmatched AI engine in the workflow primitives that modern studios require:

The Vault (Universal Asset Library): Replaces folder-based browsing with Agent-driven ingestion and CSI ID fingerprinting for instant duplicate detection and version tracking.

The Oracle (Semantic Multimodal Search): Natural language search that understands emotion and mood (e.g., "Find high-energy celebration moments").

Consensus (Review & Approval): An agentic review experience that summarizes massive feedback threads into actionable change requests and uses "Annotation-to-Action" to generate edit commands.

Launch (Distribution Hub): Automated multi-platform publishing with AI-driven compliance checks for duration, aspect ratio, and content warnings.

The Crew (AI Agent Workforce): Autonomous agents - The Librarian, The Researcher, and The Compliance Officer - that work 24/7 to catalog and protect assets.

Nerve Center (Intelligence Dashboard): Real-time analytics on asset utilization, content velocity, and storage cost intelligence.

The Bridge (Integration Ecosystem): Users don't have to copy their media assets to work with them; CSI plugs into the user's existing creative.space, local, and cloud storage.

DigitalGlue will also offer a sneak peek at CSI Studio, a unified generative production environment. Designed to bridge the gap between pre-production logic and post-production assets, CSI Studio allows creators to move from a logline to a fully visualized animatic in a single session, utilizing "Character Lock" and automated script breakdowns to reclaim hours of manual labor.

In addition to live demos of CSI, the company will also showcase its Neuro-Seismograph, which visualizes tension and engagement in real-time.

DigitalGlue will be in Booth N3152 in the North Hall of the LVCC.