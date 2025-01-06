HDMI v2.2 Targets XR Apps

LAS VEGAS—In advance of CES 2025, the HDMI Forum has announced the upcoming release of Version 2.2 of the HDMI Specification, which delivers enhanced options for the vast HDMI ecosystem, with more advanced solutions to create, distribute and experience the best end-user outcome.

New technology enables higher quality options now and in the future for content producers such as TV, movie and game studios, while enabling multiple distribution platforms. Higher 96 Gbps bandwidth and next-gen HDMI fixed-rate link technology provide optimal audio and video for a wide range of device applications. An end user can be assured their displays will support a native video format in the best way possible and can deliver a seamless and reliable experience, the Forum said.

“The HDMI Forum’s continuing mission is to develop specifications to meet the HDMI ecosystem's growing demand for high-performance capabilities and features,” Chandlee Harrell, president of the HDMI Forum, said. “This new specification supports the fast-evolving landscape for amazing new technologies and products entering the markets now and in the future.”

Higher resolutions and refresh rates will be supported and more high-quality options will be provided. Faster 96Gbps bandwidth improves demanding data-intensive, immersive and virtual applications such as AR/VR/MR, spatial reality and light field displays as well as various commercial applications such as large scale digital signage, medical imaging and machine vision.

Also included is Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) for improving audio and video synchronization, especially for multiple-hop system configurations such as those with an audio video receiver or soundbar.

The specification includes a new Ultra96 HDMI Cable supporting 96Gbps bandwidth and enabling all the HDMI 2.2 Specification features. It is part of the HDMI Cable Certification Program requiring each model length to be tested and certified and display a Certification Label.

The new specification will be available to all HDMI 2.x adopters and they will be notified when it is released in H1 2025.