UK’s First Live Broadcast Using New n40 Private 5G Spectrum

LONDON—Neutral Wireless, a provider of private 5G connectivity solutions for live production and large-scale events, together with Haivision have released details about their work with ITN on a private 5G live broadcast deployment supporting the London New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2025/26 production.

The deployment by ITN, Neutral Wireless, and Haivision during the London New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2025/26 is notable as the UK’s first live broadcast deployment using newly short notice, short duration n40 band spectrum at 2320 to 2340 MHz. It enabled agile, high quality production workflows that reached millions of viewers at midnight.

The joint deployment brought together ITN’s live production expertise, Neutral Wireless’ private 5G platform and Haivision’s live video contribution technology to demonstrate how emerging spectrum options can transform connectivity for crowded live events where public mobile networks can become congested.

Working collaboratively, the partners deployed wireless production infrastructure across a complex and high demand density urban environment, supporting resilient live content delivery at national scale.

A portable Neutral Wireless Pop-up 5G Pro system was used to deploy a single cell, providing coverage along the riverbank for wireless camera positions. Two full HD camera feeds were delivered to a local Haivision StreamHub in the production gallery using Falkon X2 and Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters connected to the n40 private network.

The introduction from UK regulator Ofcom of short notice, short duration licenses in the 2.3GHz band spectrum announced on 3rd December 2025 is expected to simplify licensing and accelerate deployment timelines for users including short term productions, allowing broadcasters to establish high performance networks in days rather than weeks.

Tony Dotchin, field support manager at ITN said: “This deployment showed how quickly we can establish reliable connectivity in one of the year’s busiest broadcast environments. By combining private 5G with modern IP workflows, we worked with greater agility while maintaining the high production standards expected of ITN.”

By adopting modern IP video workflows supported by private 5G connectivity, the deployment reduced reliance on extensive cabling, large outside broadcast compounds and traditional infrastructure. This approach supports more sustainable production models by lowering logistical requirements while enabling teams to deploy connectivity precisely where it is needed.

“Collaborating closely with ITN and Haivision allowed us to demonstrate how new spectrum like n40 can unlock faster, more flexible production environments,” explained Malcolm Brew chief engineer at neutral wireless. “It’s not about replacing existing broadcast workflows but enhancing them with wireless capabilities that make live production more engaging, scalable and efficient.”

Geoffrey Aitken, vice president EMEA sales, broadcast at Haivision added that “Live broadcasters are under increasing pressure to deliver higher quality content from more locations while working within tighter timelines and more complex connectivity environments. Private 5G helps address one of the industry’s biggest challenges: ensuring reliable, low-latency video contribution in crowded or unpredictable network conditions. By combining private cellular networks with wireless transmission, broadcasters gain the flexibility to deploy cameras anywhere while maintaining the performance and resilience required for live production.”

The partners on the deployment also noted that the successful broadcast demonstrates how private 5G is moving beyond trials into operational use across live news, sport and entertainment. The deployment builds on Neutral Wireless’ broader work delivering private 5G production across land, sea and air environments, alongside ITN’s continued exploration of new production technologies and Haivision’s expertise in low latency video contribution.