Advanced HDR by Technicolor Now Integrated into Zapperbox, Zinwell NextGen TV Receivers

LAS VEGAS—Advanced HDR by Technicolor has announced the integration of its technology into NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) receivers from BitRouter and Zinwell.

Manufactured by BitRouter, ZapperBox is a NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) and ATSC 1.0 receiver that delivers an optimized viewing experience in high dynamic range (HDR) while enabling the seamless transition from standard dynamic range (SDR) to HDR over free NextGen TV broadcasts.

(Image credit: Bitrouter)

“Features such as 4K and HDR have driven consumers to expect excellent image quality from their received video content. At the same time, video consumption has never been higher,” said Gopal Miglani, the founder and president of BitRouter. “The partnership between BitRouter and Advanced HDR by Technicolor along with others in the ecosystem is a strategic step that supports the growing availability of NextGen TV content in HDR and consumers’ ability to access that content through HDR-enabled, ATSC 3.0-ready TV receivers.”

The new capability is expected to be available in new quad tuners by the end of March; dual tuner devices will be updated for free at the same time, according to a Bitrouter spokesperson.

The Zinwell team is already working with Philips, one of the developers of Advanced HDR by Technicolor, to integrate the Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution to Zinwell’s conversion box powered by Amlogic system-on-chip. System optimization is also underway as well as testing to ensure compatibility with broadcaster workflows and various display devices. The company said its boxes will soon become available for purchase in the U.S.

“Consumers increasingly expect higher picture quality across platforms, while broadcasters are moving toward advanced video formats with the rollout of ATSC 3.0,” said Paul Wu, vice president of sales division III at Zinwell. “HDR has become a vital feature for delivering a premium viewing experience. The incorporation of the Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution enables Zinwell to meet evolving consumer demands.”

“Zinwell’s integration of Advanced HDR plays a significant role in these early days of ATSC 3.0 adoption,” said Rick Dumont, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor. “HDR-enabled conversion boxes, such as Zinwell’s product line, allow consumers with non ATSC 3.0 TVs to enjoy premium viewing experiences in HDR from an ATSC 3.0 broadcast. As the ecosystem makes the shift to ATSC 3.0, HDR capabilities continue to grow.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Device manufacturers across the industry are recognizing the impact that HDR has on consumer perception of video content,” Dumont added.

“ATSC 3.0 services continue to expand across America, generating the need for HDR-enabled conversion boxes and displays,” said Matthew Goldman, vice president of strategic and technical initiatives for Sinclair, Inc, which implements Advanced HDR by Technicolor in over 100 ATSC 3.0 channels across the US, as well as on Sinclair’s digital channels. “HDR offers an exciting picture improvement to television services, and Sinclair has deployed more HDR channels than every other broadcaster combined. This partnership between Zinwell and Advanced HDR by Technicolor is an important step for building an ecosystem where consumers can enjoy NEXTGEN TV content in HDR.”