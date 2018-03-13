TV Technology Digital Editions

Click here to subscribe!

January 2020

A New Year, a Clearer Vision for Broadcast?; Cronkite School Launches PBS NewsHour West; News Gear Vendors Stress Speed to Air; Using the Cloud to Unlock the Value of Your Assets; Audio Boards Play Nice With AES67; Moving Broadcast Into the Next Decade With All-IP; Low Latency in Live Streaming; The Ongoing Evolution in Video-Capture Resolution; Buffering Is a Video Provider's Nightmare; Cloud Playout: A Game Changer for Broadcast?; Uncovering the Long-Term Cloud Archive Equation; Checking Out TV Antennas With a $130 VNA; Lighting for ENG Needs Mobility, Versatility; User Reports - Storage & Recording Devices

December 2019

Television in the Teens: Mobility Reigns; CES Examines Beyond 'TV as We Knew It'; Forget Rollable, Is LG Building a Foldable TV?; Warriors, Samsung Go Biggest at Chase Center; Making the Most of Next-Gen Compliance Monitoring; Staying Safe Around RF; AI Gaining Traction in Media Supply Chains; Switchers Respond to Expanding Demands; Immersive Sound: Looking Back and at What Lies Ahead; Lighting the Newsroom; User Reports - Station Automation/Digital Content Management

November 2019

'The Wheels Are Coming Off the Repack'; Virtualized Playout Promises Greater Security, Flexibility; How Can We Secure Live Production Over IP?; The Tangible Changes IP Brings to Live Production; 2019 IBC: Why Hollywood Can't Wait to Be Cloud; Get the LED In; Repack Impact: How Is It Affecting Wireless Mics?; Making Sense of UHDTV; RIST Forges Reliable, Secure Internet Connection; Use the Cloud or Build a Datacenter?; Microphones and Beyond ...; User Reports - Monitors & Test Equipment

October 2019

Cable Pushes Back Against ATSC 3.0; Feeding an Increasing Number of Screens; Compliance Grows in Importance; Fifty Years of Silliness; Lenses Respond to Higher Image Qualities; The Video Show Lands in Nation's Capital for Inaugural Conference; The Secret Behind 8K Upscaling; Consistency in Lighting; Monitoring and the Art of Listening; User Reports - Cloud Solutions

September 2019

Phase 4 and More: Surviving the Repack; NAB Show New York Brings Different Perspective to Broadcasters; LPTVs Wait for Repack Funds, Eye ATSC 3.0; Opinion: Workflow Should Be Getting Easier, Not Harder; ATSC 3.0: New Test Gear, New Procedures; SMPTE Reimagines Marquee Event; At the Center of Scalability; An Approach to Lighting With Tubes; User Reports - Audio

August 2019

Will C-Band Survive the Latest Spectrum Grab?; For Audio Monitoring, Seeing Is Believing; A 'One-Stop Shop' for Business Management; ONE Media, Saankhya Partner on ATSC 3.0-5G System; Making a Killing; 2019 IBC to Explore an Age of New Media; Next Gen Propmters Help Broadcasters Stay on Script; Blockchain in Media and Entertainment: The Future Calls; Streamlining Audio Dubbing With ML- and AI-Based QC; Storage Modernization With PCIe and NVMe; Rooted in Realism; User Reports—Cameras & Lenses

July 2019

Sports Gambling on TV; Multiviewers Multitask as IP Needs Grow; Taming LED's Color Issues; Get Ready for Wi-Fi 6; Intercoms Link Voice, Data fofr Worldwide Connectivity; Audio Boards Expand IP Capabilities; AI: Hollywood's Rising Star; 50 Years Later: TV's Longest Ever Remote Remembered; A Busy Spring: NAB 2019, ATSC 3.0 and Repack; Re-aligning Clouded Concerns; User Reports—Master Control/Routing & KVM Switchers

June 2019

Is 5G Evolving Into Broadcast TV?; GOLFTV Hits the Ground Running; Vizrt/NewTek: Creating Significant Change; NAB Show: All the World's a Stage; Monitors Move Carefully Toward HDR; Advances in Graphics Up Newsroom Ante; Lighting for Beauty; Cloudy—Not at the Edge; Hearing It—Believing It; User Reports—Production Switchers/Editing & Graphics; User Reports—Transmitters & RF Equipment

May 2019

2019 NAB Show Focused on Stories; NAB Show Celebrates Heroes, Innovation and Storytelling; Google, CBS Tech Execs Tackle Cloud; NAB Show: Is There Traffic on the 'Road to ATSC 3.0'?; Four-Transmitter SFN Powers Show's ATSC 3.0 Demos; What's New in the Sports Toolbox; Reporters Assess Challenge of Covering Trump; FCC Commissioners Discuss Ownership, Diversity; Telemundo Targets Young Latinos With New Approach to Hispanic Media; Best of Show Winners

April 2019

Ready or Not, Here Comes 8K; 8K: Delivery Challenges and Industry Readiness; How Can AI Enhance Public Safety Datacasting?; Drone Operators Share Lessons Learned; Fox, ESPN Gear Up for 2019 MLB; Kubernetes Automates Open-Source Deployment; For Immersive Sound, the Future is Now; User Reports - UAVs, Camera Support, Lighting & Batteries

March 2019

Redefining Television at the NAB Show; Cameras & Lenses: New Cameras Feature HDR, Larger Sensors; ATSC 3.0: Previewing Next Gen TV at the NAB Show; Audio: IP Drives Audio to Virtualization, Immersive; ENG/News Production: ENG Tools for the 24/7 News Cycle; Cloud: IP, Cloud Services Speed Toward the Future

February 2019

CES 2019: Waiting for Next Gen TV; CES 2019 Was the 8K TV Show—For 8K TV Vendors; 12G No Problem for Today's Cable, Connectors; Designing the IP-Based Media Network; Integrated Systems Break Down the Silos; Sharing RF News from CES; Future of TV Audio: Looking Into the Crystal Ball; User Reports—Signal Conversion/Intercoms

January 2019

NEP: 35 Years of LIve Television Production; The All-Platform Newsrooml Choices Grow for IP ENG News Systems; Unbreakable Gear for Breaking News; In Search of the Right Archive Solution; Bringing Interoperability to Audio Over IP; HPA Tech Retreat Looks at the Big Picture; Indoor Antennas, Field Measurements Revisted; The Beauty of Top Light; User Reports—Storage & Recording/Devices

December 2018

Fake Images; Best Practices for ST 2110 Cybersecurity; NBC, NHL Mark Decade of Winter Classics; TV at CES 2019: '8K Is Getting Real'; Storage Equation: Performance, Cost and the Move to Cloud; How IP Architecture Works for Live Production; Intel's Neural Stick Packs an AI Wallop; Using Machine Learning to Drive QC; Study Reveals Strong Support for Hybrid IP-SDI Approach; Survey: Local TV News Most Trustworthy; Diginets Come of Age; Industry Innovators Awards; Blockchain's Role in TV; Our Digitized Audio Future; A Spectrum of Color Temperatures; User Reports—Digital Content Management & Control; Reference Guide—Newsroom Automation/Business Management Systems

November 2018

ATSC 3.0 One Year On: Are Broadcasters Ready?; How Effective Is AI for Encoding Video?; News Vans: More Than Just About Equipment; Designing the IP-Based Media Network; IP Distribution Challenges SDI; Mixing Audio for the NFL: Behind the Scenes; Explore the Future of Media Tech at GV Expo 2018; Zoom Lenses: Behind the Numbers; OTT Requires a Fresh Approach to Monitoring; Fox Sports Debuts New NASCAR Studio; Smaller Units Makes a Big Difference; User Reports—Video Monitors; User Reports—Test Equipment/Signal Monitoring

October 2018

Repack Begins, Deadlines Tight; 'More Than Just Logging'; The Next Revolution in Content Creation; DTV Utah Completes Successful Repack; Lighting Design for Today's News Set; Inexpensive Tools for Field Measurements; Adding AoIP to Existing Facilities; User Reports—Cloud Solutions; Reference Guide—Fiber Cables, Connectors, Video Cables

September 2018

Rabbit Ears No More; IBC2018 Preview: Transforming Theory to Application; SDN: Not Just Another Three-Letter Acronym; IP Advances Spur Intercom Developments; Need to Know: AI; Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery; Comparing Antennas for Indoor Reception; User Reports—Audio; User Reports—UAVs, Camera Support, Lighting & Batteries; Reference Guide—Prompters

August 2018

Artificial Intelligence Makes Inroads in Broadcasting; (More Than Ever) Content Is King; AI: Ready for Primeimte?; Prompting Takes the next Migration to IP; Is SaaS Up to the Demands of Broadcast?; Expanding Sports Audio Options Via IP; Is It Live or Automated Speech Recognition; Automated Captioning Is Here to Say; How TWC Virtually Destroyed Its Studio; Making Use of Useless Data; Repack Update: Phase I Deadline Looms; User Reports—Cameras & Lenses; Reference Guide—Batteries

July 2018

'Consistent Experience' Is Key to Combining OTT, Linear TV; Why Broadcasters Should 'Take 5'; Multiviewers Embrace IP Video Networking; Consoles: Marrying Ergonomics With IP; Lighting for Broadcast: LEDs Come of Age; Cutting-Edge Technology Drives CBS Sports' PGA Tour Coverage; IP, ATSC 3.0 Now Mainstream Test Subjects; Next Gen TV Progress Report; Immersive Content, VR at Avid Connect; User Reports—Master Control/Routing & KVM Switches; User Reports—Transmitters & RF Equipment; Reference Guide

June 2018

Fox, Telemundo Offer a Clearer View of FIFA World Cup Russia; Game On: Bringing eSports to the Masses; Need to Know: 5G—Riding Wireless' Next Wave; 5G and Next Gen TV: Timing or Technology?; NAB Show Product Preview

May 2018

NAB Show Celebrates Next Gen TV; NAB Opening: 'Enormous' Wins, New Priorities; Tracking Today's Sports Fan—And Tomorrow's; Panel Explores AI-Assisted Video Workflows; Digital Drives a Fresh News Model at CBSN; Creative Master Series Offers Deep Dive Into 'Black Panther'; Survey Finds Optimism for Linear TV Future; To Be or Not to Be—UHD Is the Question; 2018 NAB Show Exhibitor News

April 2018

2018 NAB Show Marks Next Gen TV's Arrival; What Can Attendees Expect at NAB Show?; NAB: Imagine Has Smart Migration in its Sights; IP, Next Gen TV in BEITC Spotlight; NAB: Newtek to Emphasize IP Workflow; Flexibility Driving Station Automation Trends; Storage Technology: Reaching for 24G Storage; Inside Audio: Wireless Frequency Coordination; Masked Engineer: Playing to the Dentists?; User Reports - Production Switchers/Editing & Graphics; Reference Guide: Video Reference Monitors

March 2018

NAB Show: Technology for Storytelling; NAB Show Product Preview: Acquisition, Audio, Production, Signal Processing & Analysis, Post, Cloud and Storage & Recording, Distribution; Exhibitor Listings

February 2018



Live From South Korea; Can Broadcasters Meet Repack Deadline?; CES Marks ATSC 3.0's Prelude; The Promise of AC-4 for Next Gen TV; Live Production Switchers on Steroids; ITU, ISO Prepare for Next-Gen Video Codec; Verifying TV Facility Coverage; A Solid State of Non-Volatile Memory; User Reports - ENG; User Reports - Signal Conversion & Intercom; Reference Guide - Microwave Links

January 2018

NBC Sports Preps for Super Bowl LII; The Future of 5G and IP-ENG; Newsrooms Eye Smart Cloud Processing; AI, IMF, VR Headline HPA Tech Retreat; Audio Consoles Integrate AES67 Advances; Speed, Weight Drive News Gear Developments; SMPTE ST 2100-20: Pass the Pixels, Please; 2018 Audio Prognostication - What Lies Ahead; Ramp Up the Processing for UHD Post; Lighting the Scene From Different Directions; User Reports - Storage & Recording/Devices; Reference Guide - Furniture & Racks

December 2017

FCC Approves ATSC 3.0 Broadcasts; CES: Next Gen TV Will Be 'Talked About'; Broadcasters Plan ATSC 3.0 Deployments; Challenges Remain for LIve IP Production; TV Technology Industry Innovator Awards 2017; Production Switchers Pack on the Features; Using Light Meters as Creative Tools; Guidelines for Streaming Loudness; User Reports - Digital Content Management & Control; Reference Guide - Newsroom Automation/Business Management Systems

November 2017

Main Studio Rule Change May Bring Cost Savings; SMPTE ST 2110-10: A Base to Build On; The Opportunities for Virtualized Playout; Ready to Go IP?; Driving Station Workflows in the Field; Exterior Scenes Can Present Challenges; 'Deadliest Catch' Lands in the Cloud; Discerning Sound Defines Audio Pros; User Reports - Video Monitors; User Reports - Test Equipment/Signal Monitoring; Reference Guide - Multiviewers

October 2017



Drones Making Their Mark in Hurricane Coverage; What SMPTE-2110 Means for Broadcasters; Bonded Cellular Shined in Storm Coverage; Viewer Preferences Straddle Generations; Broadcasters' 'Secret Sauce' for Big Data; LEDs Light the Way to the Studio; Bridging the Digital Content Gap; NAB Updates Engineering Handbook; Diversity to Take Many Forms at 2017 SMPTE; Estimating Converage: Quick Analysis for Facility Mods; Reframing the Object Store; Editor No 'Stranger' to Editing Excellence; The Dazzling Future of 5G Wireless; Taking Advantage of Practicals; The 'Dematerialization' of Audio Facilities; User Reports - Cloud Solutions; Reference Guide

September 2017



Bringing Clarity to NFL Coverage; Demystifying SDN; IBC Show Celebrates 50th Anniversary; ESPN Takes X Games Virtual; Broadcasters Prep for Nationwide EAS Trial; Storage Functionality Runs the Gantlet; Bands on the Run; Lighting for Freeform Shooting; Trends in Storage Resource Management; Will the Bang Match the Buzz?; Unanticipated Interference After Repack; Working With Fixed Monitor Levels; User Reports - Audio; User Reports - Camera Heads, Tripods & Pedestals; Reference Guide - Microphones





August 2017



Microsoft's White Space Redux; Falcons Debut 'Halo Board'; Keeping Up With the Weather 'Mets'; IP-Networked Audio Consoles Gain Steam; IP Expands Audio Monitoring Capabilities; Closed-Captioning Technology Evolves; SaaS Harnesses Web Productivity; Repack Deadline Passes - More Work Ahead; The Versatility of LEDs: RGB, DMX; User Reports - Cameras & Lenses; Reference Guide - Batteries

July 2017

Colorizing History; Broadcasters Investigate OTT Opportunities; OTT: The Challenges of Infrastructure; IP Video, ATSC 3.0 Changing Test Protocol; HEVC Advances Enhance Cell-based ENG; Multiviewers Dominate Sports Marketing; Consumers Getting Out Ahead of UHD; Understanding Your Lighting Options; Functional and Future-Proof; 1WTC Launches OTA Broadcasts; Network Managements for IP and Storage; The Effects of New Formats on Loudness; New Lighting Players at 2017 NAB Show; The State of the Cloud in 2017; User Reports - Master Control/Routing & KVM Switchers; Reference Guide - Remote Control Monitoring

June 2017



Broadcasters Face Complex Repack; Pro Golf Tees Up New Tech; More Broadcasters Considering Cloud Tech; Prompters: Ready for the IP Revolution?; Audio Education at the 2017 NAB Show; Tackling the Art of Key Lighting; Repack Work and ATSC 3.0 Dominate NAB Show; User Reports - Production Switchers/Editing & Graphics; User Reports - Transmitters & RF Equipment; Reference Guide - Video Reference Monitors

May 2017



NAB Show Tackles Tech, Change and Evolving Expectations; NAB Show Product Review; NAB Best of Show Awards

April 2017

Broadcasters Start Repack Process; 'BravesVision' Comes to New Park; The Benefits of Virtualization; IP in the Spotlight at NAB Show; Sony Promotes HDR Ecosystem; SAM: A Whole Bigger Than Its Parts; Grass Sees Future Path for IP, 4K and HDR; The Lines Blur Between Online and Broadcast; The Versatility of Effect Lighting; ATSC 3.0 Audio: Structure and Metadata; Auction Over, Now Let's Address the Damage; Equipment Review: Lykos Bi-Color Flight Kit; Equipment Review: Blackmagic Design Streaming Package; User Reports - UAVs & Lighting; Reference Guide - Prompters

March 2017

NAB Show Reimagines Future; Show to Stress Broadcast Competitiveness; NAB Show Product Preview; NAB Show Exhibitor Listings; Product Showcase

February 2017



FCC Proposes Next-Gen TV Deployment; CES2017: Incremental Display Improvements; Balancing Functionality With Flexibility; The Road to 12 Gbps 4K Video Transport; Choices Abound in Digital Audio Networking; NHL, MLB Networks' 'DIAMOND' In the Rough; Lighting and the Camera - Getting It Right; ATSC 3.0 and Preparing Audio Infrastructure; Repack Complexities Abound; User Reports - Cellular-ENG & Satellite; User Reports - Signal Conversion/Intercoms; Reference Guide - Graphics; Reference Guide - Microwave Links

January 2017

Will SMPTE IP Standard Be Ready in 2017?; At WBAL-TV, It's HD v2.0; HPA Retreat Clarifies New Tech Trends; New Gear for 'On the Go' News Crews; Newsrooms Adapt to Social Media Trends; Bonded Cellular Shrinks as It Grows; AoIP and the Shape of Consoles to Come; Solving Tomorrow's Storage Puzzle; Layer 2 and 3 Considerations for AoIP; Light Plus Color Equals Different Moods, Effects; Dealing With Latency for Performance Improvements; Practical ATSC 3.0 at the 2016 IEEE BTS; 2017 State of the Edit: VR, 8K and IMF; User Reports - Storage & Recording/Devices; Reference Guide - Furniture & Racks

December 2016

Auction Underwhelms; ATSC 3.0 and MVPDs; Switcheres Adapt to an IP, UHD World; Multiviewers: There's No Turning Back; The Impact of IP, Cloud on Media Workflows; Keeping Affordable Lighting in Your Kit; Lessons from the 2016 AES Convention; User Reports - Station Automation/Digital Content Management; Reference Guide - Newsroom Automation/Business Management Systems.

November 2016

Imaging Technology 'Trips the Light Fantastic'; Routing Embraces 12G, IP; WBNS' Newsroom Designed for Digital; Game Keeps Changing for Sports Audio; The Continuing Evolution of HEVC; Playout: Breaking Out of the Box; The Difference Between Audio for Film, TV; Elements of a Software-Defined Network; Space, Shape Affect Lighting Techniques; Trending: Hybrid Cloud Media Systems; User Reports - Video Monitors; User Reports - Test Equipment/Signal Monitoring; Reference Guide - Multiviewers

October 2016

It's a SMPTE Century; Sling's AirTV Expected to Blend OTA + OTT; A Ground-Level View of IP-Based Media Transport; Getting Legal With Drones; Studios Call for Specialized Lights; DRM and the Challenge of Securing Content; Hybrid, Holistic and What's in Between; The Repack's Impact on Reception; Exploring the Power of Omnidirectional Lights; Music Assists in Setting the Scene; Considering Video for Audio Engineers; Storage Trends - Exploring Objects and Scale-Out NAS; User Reports - Audio; User Reports - Camera Heads, Tripods & Pedestals; Reference Guide - Microphones

September 2016

Stations Prep for National EAS Test; Broadcasters Adding Drones to ENG Kits; VR, IP Interoperability to Headline IBC Show; Conference SportsNets Upgrade Facilities; Content Anywhere Needs Control, Flexibility; Intercoms Beyond Broadcasting; Writing the Next Chapter in Cuba's Television History; Discovery Moves LatAm Ops to Virginia; Mics Adapt to Changing News Environs; Transitioning to IP Audio Codecs; Out-of-Band Interference: Myth or Reality; Getting a Handle on the power; The All-Important Players in Lighting; Repack-Ready? What to Expect; Cut the Centercut; Blackmagic Ursa Mini 4.6K Review; Adorama Glow Softbox Octo 36 R Review; DPA d:screet Slim 4060 Microphone Review; User Reports - Cloud Solutions; Reference Guide - Video Cable, Fiber Cable, Connectors

August 2016



4K Standard at New Vikings Stadium; The VCR Fades to Black; A Clearer Forecast for Weather Graphics; Modern Business Systems Tout Connectivity; The Case for Automating Closed Captioning; Audio Consoles Evolve With IP; The Audio World Without ISDN; Supplementing Your Toolkit With New Lighting; User Reports - Cameras & Lenses; Reference Guide - Batteries

July 2016

Rio: The Immersive Summer Games; FAA Clears Way for News Drones; ENG Widens Its Scope; Test Gear Meets Challenge of UHD, ATSC 3.0; Furniture Consoles Reaching New Heights; Visionsmith's Plug-and-PlayLED Solution; Multiviewers Hook Up With a Hybrid World; Transmitter Sites: Things to Consider for ATSC 3.0; The Future of Media Infrastructure; The State of AoIP Compatibility; Taking Steps to Rebuild RAID; Equipment Review: Sachtler Video 18 S2 Pan/Tilt Head & Tripod; Equipment Review: BBS Lighting Area 48 LED Fixture; User Reports - Routing and Master Control Switchers; Reference Guide - Remote Control Monitoring

June 2016



NAB Show Goes 360 Degrees; Prompters Rely on Brightness, Flexibility; Pro Monitors Get Bigger, Sharper; Staying in Control With the Cloud; Optical Storage Provides Archiving Choices; Coming Soon: ATSC 3.0!; Editing Virtual Reality Content; LEDs Light the Way at the NAB Show; Will Base Station Signals Interfere With TV Reception?; IEEE 1588: Profiles in Time; User Reports - Production Switchers/Editing & Graphics; Reference Guide - Video Reference Monitors; User Reports - Transmitters & RF

May 2016

Video Advances on Full Display at NAB Show; Smith, Sherwood Tout Broadcast's 'Superpower'; NAB Show Panel Debates 4K future; NAB Show Product Review; NAB Show Best of Show Awards.

April 2016

¡Pléibol!; Market for 4K Professional Gear Matures; Taking Broadcast Over-the-Top; Automating Multiple Platforms and Feeds; PBS Launches 'Live at 9:30' Series; Harmonic Touts TVN Acqusition, UHD; Sony to Debut New 4K, IP Products; IP, 4K Headline Grass' NAB Show Agenda; Imagine Says Bye to the 'Black Box'; SAM Focuses on HD, 4K and IP; Ross Booth Brimming With New Gear; The Weakest Link of Audio Over IP; Data-Defined Storage; User Reports - Cameras, Lighting & Batteries; Reference Guide - Prompters

March 2016

NAB Show Preps for Technology Evolution; NAB Show Explores 'Content Lifecycle'; NAB Show Product Preview; 2016 NAB Show Exhibitor Listing; Product Showcase

February 2016

NAB Gives Wings to PILOT; NBC Goes All 'Out' for NHL; Connecting for the Future; ATSC 3.0 Demos Live 4K at 2016 CES; Lighting Technology for Today's Budgets; Integrated Production Systems Go IP; High-Speed Memory on a Card; Testing Compatibility at an AES67 Plugfest; Time Transfer in Networked Systems; User Reports - Signal Converters/Intercoms; User Reports - Cellular-ENG & Satellite; Reference Guide - Character Generators; Reference Guide - Microwave Links

January 2016

'AIM'-ing for Interoperability; Bonded Cellular Moves Beyond ENG; For Audio Over IP, AES67 Is 'Just a Start'; New Field Gear Stresses Speed, Convenience; When Should You Archive to the Cloud?; Newsrooms Absorb New Tech Advances; Cybersecurity and Accessible Storage Trends; The Power of Lighting; A New Year Brings New Technology; The Changing Deliverables of Broadcast Audio; IMF Comes to the Rescue; Review: Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K; Review: Zylight Newz; User Reports - Video Servers & Recording/Devices; Reference Guide: Furniture & Racks

December 2015

Repack Faces Tower Crew Shortage; Video Still Shines at CES; ATSC 3.0 Audio: A Big Bet?; AXF Strives for Industry Acceptance; Switcher Vendors Eye IP With Caution; Nokia Demonstrates Live VR; 'Tis the Season for Holiday Lights; In the New Year. Go for the Glass; Ambisonics B-Format for Immersive Audio; The ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer - Bootstrap Basics; User Reports - Station Automation/Digital Content Management; Reference Guide - Newsroom Automation/Traffic & Billing

November 2015

Incentive Auction Aims for March 29; New Standard for Studio Video Over IP Approved; Integrated Channel Playout Speeds to Shift to IP; ENG Vehicles: Faster, Better, Cheaper?; The Art of Audio Mixing for Sports; Latest Pro Cameras Stake Out HD, 4K Territory; Moving Up to Cinema Series Lenses; NEP Refines How We See It Live; Fox Sports Enhances RSN Coverage With 4K 38Flex; Behind the A/V Revolution at Sports Stadiums; To 4K or Not to 4K? (We Know the Answer); IEEE BTS Focuses on Technology, Regs; Directions for Media Over IP; Get Ready for Next-Gen Audio; Illuminating Workout - Lighting An Exercise Video Series; Achieveing the New Technology of Shingled Magnetic Recording; User Reports - Video Monitors; Reference Guide - Multiviewers

October 2015

Getting Immersive With VR; ATSC Raises 3.0 to 'Candidate Status'; CCW, SATCON Expand Horizons; Setting Technical Standards for Storytelling; The Changing Face of Video Over IP; The Hardware Behind Encoding; Massey Set to Lead Engineering Society; The Evolution of LED in Studio Lighting; Storage: Broadcasters Staying Local; AES Delves Into IP Audio, OTT; Monitors Respond to New Image Demands; Prioritzing Packet With DiffServ; Automated Data Anomaly Detection; Getting ready for the Repack; Control Rooms: It's All About the Bass; Editing Calamity Begets Emmy for Merken; Choosing Lighting Fixtures Through Photometrics; Blackmagic Design Studio Camera 4K; Convergent Design Odyssey 7Q+; Miller's Air Carbon Fiber Tripod System; User Reports - Audio; Reference Guide - Microphones; User Reports - Camera Heads, Tripods & Pedestals

September 2015

Networks Ramp Up New Tech for Football; SNL App Unleashes Power of Metadata; Market Expanding for Smaller Trucks; IBC to Examine a 'Disruptive' Future; Building a Content Factory; Believe It or Not, You Are Cloud-Ready; No Longer 'Business as Usual'; Weathercasters Seek a New Reality; New Tools for RF Analysis; Deriving HRTFs and the AES69-2015 File Format; Storage at the Speed of Ethernet; Assessing Post-Repack Channel Options; Your Toolkit: Start With What You Know; Red Giant's Magic Bullet Suite 12; Tektronix's WFM2300 Waveform Monitor; User Reports - Cloud Solutions; Reference Guide - Video Cable, Fiber Cable, Connectors

August 2015

Finding Safety and Productivity in the Cloud; Katrina: 10 Years Later; A Software-Defined Future for Broadcast?; Networked Audio Consoles Enhance Production Flexibility; ATSC 3.0 Expands Closed-Caption Offerings; Audio Monitors Get Simpler, More Portable; Simplifying Complexity, Solving Problems; What Does the Future Hold for Broadcast News?; Exploring the True Beauty of Light Itself; User Reports - Cameras and Lenses; Reference Guide - Batteries

July 2015

Getting Creative With Light; Concerns Raised Over Auction Rules; Specialty Cameras Cover All the Angles; Consoles Shed Equipment and Weight; Broadcasters Laud Bonded-Cell Advantages; Crowding Out Broadcasters?; Multiviewers Address Remote Possibilities; Test Vendors Straddle the Worlds of SDI and IP; Improvising Lighting on Location; Getting Ready for ATSC 3.0; Understanding Web Apps, SaaS for Media; Assessing Storage Management; HRTFs and Binaural Reproduction; DPA d:fine In-Ear Broadcast Headset Mic; Pro Sound Effects' Hybrid Sound Effects Libray; Flashpoint's CoolVee 7 Fluorescent Fixture; DreamSync Audio Video Syncing Software; Video Clarity's ClearView Shuttle 4K; User Reports - Routing & Master Control Switchers

June 2015

Back to Basics: Spectrum 101; Sports TV Gets Social; Pro Video Monitors Run the Feature Gamut; Prompters Adapt to Changing Technologies; ATSC Sounds Out 3.0 Audio Proposals; Sorting Out Automation's New Struggle; The Pro Tools 12 Update Conundrum; Comparing IOPS for SSDs and HDDs; Discussing Brightness and Lumens; Cutting to Picture for Impact; User Reports - Production Switchers/Editing & Graphics; User Reports - Transmitters & RF

May 27, 2015

ATSC Updates Broadcasters on 3.0 Progress; Records Set at Early Television Conference; InfoComm15 Looks to 'Wow' With IoT, UHD; NAB Best of Show Awards; NAB Show Product Review

May 13, 2015

2015 NAB: Industry Looks Beyond its Roots; FCC Chairman Piles Praise on Broadcasters; 4K 4Charity fun Run Raises More Than $35K; Evolve or Lose Relevance, Smith Tells Show Crowd; IP Transition 'A Big Deal'; Panel Explores Storytelling and Social Media; Up and Over: OTT Hits Its Stride; Sessions Gets to the Heart of 'The Walking Dead'; Embracing an All-IP Outlook; Shooting Blockbuster 'American Sniper'; Morgan Spurlock: Making Films and Making a Difference; Checking Into 'Grand Budapest Hotel'; O'Reilly: Challenge Spectrum Reserves; Pai Has Lots of Questions About OTT; NAB Show Exhibitor News

May 6, 2015

PBS Adopts Sony Cloud Workflow; Streaming Delivers Viewers to Networks; Pay-TV Faces New Threat From the Skies; MLB Network Takes Next Step: Studio 21; Wolf Hall: Ancient Intrigue, Modern Imaging; LEDs: An Update on Studio Lighting; Convergence - The Wave of the Future; RF Manufacturers at the NAB Show; AES69-2015: Key to Immersive Audio; Sencore VideoBridge Helps Keep ValueNet Signals Clean; Marshall 'Titan' Paves the Way for 4K at Inter Video; Video Clarity's ClearView 4K Powers PBS UHD Efforts

April 13, 2015

Another FCC Deadline on Horizon; What's on the NAB Show 'Wish List'; Changing Mic Market Still Demands Quality; INTX Explores Cable Business Technology; Behind the Scenes at 'Game of Thrones';USA Series 'Digs' Deep into New Marketing; Intercoms Becoming More Feature Rich; Harmonic to Highlight Virtualization, UHD; Comrex's Future Takes Shape With IP; Wheatstone Promote IP Audio Advances; JVC Touts 4K, ENG Strengths' Lighting: Back to Front Or Front to Back?; Basics of Software-Defined Networking; Advantages of True Peak Metering; Lowell Lighting's Pro Power LED Kit; CMR Blackbird Stabilizer; RUSHWORKS' A-List Automation System; Fostex's RM-3 Stereo Rack Monitor

April 8, 2015

Baseball's 'Big Picture' Wows Fans; Multiviewers Turning into 'Multi-Doers'; IP for Broadcast: The Time Is Now; Panasonic Touts 4K, Cloud Advances, Grass Valley Maps Its Path to an IP Future; Ross Shows Broad and Deep Range at NAB; Canon Addresses 4K Imaging Challenges; State of the Edit, 2015; Putting the IOPS Where They Count; Ad Tech Integration Shifts Expectations; Coefficients for Acoustical Materials; AJA's CION UHD Camcorder; Virtual Backgrounds' Scene Machine; NewTek's Talkshow VS-100

April 1, 2015

Drone Action Heats Up; IP, 4K and ATSC 3.0 on BEC Agenda; Automation Enhances Budgets, Workflows; Archiving in Today's Digital Haystack; Sony Expands 4K Push at NAB Show; Imagine Sees an All-IP Future for Broadcast; Maintaining ENG Signal Quality; Grass Valley Cameras Power Harb Productions; WFMZ-TV Expands Coverage With LiveU; Sony Camcorder Sets 4K Stage at EnviroNews; Panasonic Camcorders Help Float Ship Shape's Boat; IDX Batteries Power Goode/Dreams; Syracuse U. Elevates Education With Ikegami HD Cameras; Kino Flo Soft Lights Keep on Shining; BBS Area 48 Lights Illuminate New AJ+ Studio; AAdyn 'Hurrican' Outshines HMIs; Gearhouse Readies For 4K Future With Hitachi Cameras

March 25, 2015

2015 NAB Show Redefines Itself; What's New This Year; NAB Show Product Preview; Product Showcase

March 4, 2015

Examining Broadcast's Future; New Emergency Alert Service Proposed; Big Shows Require Wireless Audio Stability; AES67 'Another Arrow in the Quiver'; Blackness: A Three-Tiered Approach; Boston's WCVB Weathers Record-Setting Winter; Vislink Connects Fans with Racing Action; Telestream Delivers Polar Bear Video Globally; Comrex LiveShot Keeps the News Flowing; Telemetrics Robotics Aids Concert Telecast; Dejero Delivers Hometown Hockey Action; TVUPack Expands KOSA-TV's ENG Options

February 18, 2015

From Small Screen to Really Big Screen; Inside the NHL's Situation Room; HEVC: Raising All Resolution Boats? Remembers the Early Days of L.A. Television; Wearable Cameras Go Beyond Birds-Eye POV; Lighting Technology Joins the Digital Age; Cable and Connectors Keep Evolving; Advertising Crowns the Super Bowl Experience; Amazon's Agenda Fits Streaming Expectations From Researchers; Placid Streams: PDV and MDI Measurement Techniques; Audio Innovations From 2015 CES, NAMM; Crappin' Out on the Lossy Drag; Anton/Bauer's Digital Battery Series; Panasonic's AW-HE130 Integrated Remote HD/SD Camera; Nexto's NVS2825 Portable Memory Card Backup System; Scorpion Portable LED Light Kit



February 4, 2015

Media Groups Gain Approval for Drone Testing; CES Augurs New Video Landscape; A Technology Pilgrimage in the Desert; Displays Get Bigger and Brighter at 2015 CES; AT&T Test LTE Broadcast Tech at CFB; Taking Switchers to the Next Level; RAVENNA Gains Ground in AoIP Market; When Preparation Meets Opportunity; Multilayer 3D Disks Expand Data Capacity; LDM - Stacking Signals for Improved Performance; Eleven FCC Scenarios for the 600 MHz Band Plan; Of Course, There's an App for That!; What About Audio Quality?; User Reports - Signal Converters/Intercoms; Reference Guide

January 21, 2015

NBC Resets With New Tech for Super Bowl XLIX; 4K, 'From Soup to Nuts'; CNNgo Looks to Bring the Internet to Television; Getting the Most Out of Your Newscasts; Pro Audio Boards Continue to Evolve; Bonded-Cell Vendors Cope With Changing Speed Limits; Selecting the Server That's Right for You; Small Wonders: Reviewing Portable Video Recorders; Editors Find Big Things in an Inexpensive Package; Locating Shows Becomes a Cross-Platform Challenge; Understanding Virtualization and Containers; Acoustic Designs for Multichannel Audio Control Rooms; Adorama's 3Pod Tripod; TSL's Pam PiCo Touch Monitor; The Sun-Bouncer Pro Kit From Sunbounce; RED's 6K Epic Dragon; Steadicam's Curve Stabilization System

January 5, 2015

2014: The More Things Change; Will UHD Content Take Off in 2015?; Motive, Granite Launch TabletTV; New Gear for Today's Well-Equipped VJ; Tech Takes to the Hills at 2015 Winter X Games; New ITU Standard Could Boost 4K Over Telco; Digital Journal—Archiving: Maintaining Relevance for the Future; An Exercise in Vintage Hard Light; Placid Video Packet Streams; Sound Predictions for the New Year; An Inexpensive Setup for Rapid DTV Field Measurements; The Art of Load Balancing

December 17, 2014

The Legacy of 'Moment in Nature;' Akamai Reports on the State of the Internet; Video Expected to Be Biggest Star at CES; Future-Proofing for 4K; HVEC and the Future of 4K Distribution; The Versatile Production Switcher; Getting the Best Out of External Recorders; GatesAir CEO Takes the Long View; 2014: A Year Not Unlike Others; Education Episodes Are Made for Mulitplatform Release; A Treasure Trove of Audio History Can Be Found Online

November 19, 2014

Technology Takes a Tightrope Walk; A Level Playing Field; The Evolving Art of Loudness Monitoring; Virtual Broadcasting; Enhancing the Sound of Sports; User Reports — Video Monitors; Broadcast Advice for Audio Content Creators; Cloud Performance — Noisy Neighbors and Bare-Metal Servers; FCC Reveals 600MHz Band Plan; Mass Storage Elements in IT-Class Media Servers; Changing Light Intensity

November 5, 2014

Levi's Stadium Highlights Fiber-Rich Tech; Broadcasters Do the Math; News Vans Get Smaller, More Efficient; Revinvigorated Focus Defines CCW+SATCON; Rogers Brings NextGen NHL Coverage to Canada; 4K Lens Development Limited by Physics; Hitachi's Z-HD600 HDTV Production Camera; ProAm USA's Autopilot Camera Stabilizer; HBO, CBS Raise OTT Profile; The FCC DTV's Interference Dilemma

October 15, 2014

SMPTE Publishes AXF Standard; DPP Is Ready to Roll; The Challenge of Wireless Mic Coordination; Creating Different Concepts of Reality Through Editing; A/V Fingerprinting—Transporting, Binding and Applications; User Reports—Camera Heads, Tripods & Pedestals

October 1, 2014

ONE Media and Next-Gen Broadcasting; Switching to IP; Black Burst Is Alive and Well in HD Plants; Lighting by the Numbers; AES Gathers in Los Angeles; Flexibility, Forum Define New Monitor Design; A 'Star' Is Born Through Social Media; Exploring Audio Control Room Acoustics; Summarizing the 2014 State of the Cloud; Light Sources 101: HMIs; Elements of Enterprise COTS Servers; Accidental Discovery Through Testing; Using ASTER for More Accurate Coverage Studies; Equipment Reviews

September 17, 2014

New Generation of Sports Trucks Hits the Road; '4K In Four Years;' TV's Future: Freedom of Choice; C-SPAN Paywall Spotlights Multiplatform Challenge; 'Drunk History' Revives Oral Storytelling; User Reports — Audio

September 3, 2014

A Missing Piece of the 4K Puzzle; NBC Preps ND1 for NFL; Full 4K Editing Not Ready for Primetime; Managing Production in the Cloud; It's All Just Television, Or Is It?; IBC Sees 4K, IP in Broadcast's Future; Using IEEE 1588 PTP in Video Networks; LED Is Coming of Age; Scaling Servers to Fit the Workflow; Creating the Test Gear With an SDR; "Book 'Em, Danno": AV Fingerprinting; Equipment Guide: Cloud-Based Services

August 20, 2014

CBS Prepares for US Open; The New 'Hybrid' ENG; Traffic and Billing Branches Out; Audio Control Room Acoustics; Ready for YouTube's Networks; User Reports—Cameras, Lenses & Medias

August 6, 2014

FCC Pushes Caption Deadlines; Feds Revisit EAS Tests; Heading Up to Cloud Storage; Audio Loudness Still a Hot Topic; New Protocols Enhance Console Networking; Web, Social Media Driving Weather Graphics; Examining Video Server Configurations; The Parabolic Aluminum Reflector; Exploring Audio Control Room Acoustics; TVStudy Options Show Impact on Coverage; Equipment Reviews

July 23, 2014

For AES67, Timing Is Everything; Multiviewers Moving Toward 4K, IP Adoption; Advances in Lighting Add More Versatility; U-Florida Shifts Into High Gear With SEC; Recording Pretty Pictures From Above; 6P Laser 3: Coming to a Theater Near You?; Rounds' Social TV Relies on Online Streams; How Will IBI Affect DTV Reception After Repacking?; User Reports—Routing & Master Control Switchers

July 9, 2014

Aereo Ponders Next Move; The Future of Newsrooms; 'Go Anywhere' ENG; Test and Measurement Expands Its Scope; 4K Seeks Its Place in Auto Racing Coverage; Twitter Acquires SnappyTV for Video Sharing; What Is Software-Defined Networking?; FCC Changes OET-69 Parameters in TV Study; Learning the Basics of Fluorescents; Audio-over-IP in the Broadcast Plant; Providing for Interoperability: a Case Study

June 25, 2014

Remembrance and Celebration; 3D Continues Its March; Digital Electronics Push Optical Physics; High-Octane Communications; Putting a New Spin on Prompters; Implementing the Loudness Processing; New Dimensions in Media Streaming; Inter-Band RFI: Should Stations Worry?; User Reports— Transmitters & Power Tubes

June 11, 2014

ESPN Brings World Cup to U.S. Viewers; ESPN Opens New Digital Center; Monitors Continue Evolution to OLED, 4K; Virtual Sets Embrace Reality Via 4K, 3D; NAB Show Week: Meetings and Takeaways; The Evolution of Tungsten Bulbs; User Reports—Production Switchers/Editing & Graphics

May 28, 2014

FCC Issues Auction Order; ATSC Prepares for 3.0; Art, Science Intersect at InfoComm14; Best of Show Awards; NAB Show Product Review

May 7, 2014

Convention Highlights Media Transition; Smith to FCC: Where's the National Broadcast Plan?; Events Are the Future of Broadcasting; Tapping Into the Head (and Heart) of Consumers; Mobile Delivery Faces Fresh Challenges; Wheeler Pitches Auction, OTT and OFDM; OBS Serves Broadcasters at Olympics; Quality Content Drives Viewer Interest; New Ad Debate: Are You Chasing Rabbits?; Exhibitor News

April 23, 2014

News Drones on the Horizon; Interest in OTT Heats Up; The Cable Show: Tech in Tinseltown; Harmonizing the Production Workflow; NEP Launches 'Transportable Studio;' The Cloud: Getting Beyond the 'Wow Factor;' HD Tips and Techniques—Preparing the Digital Workflow Path; Sports Editing on the Fly; Can Ethernet SRP Support Production; Seeing Through the Eye of the Fresnel; Unlocking Storage—Defined Storage; Measuring Content for CALM Compliance; User Reports — Test Equipment / Signal Monitoring

April 7, 2014

NBC Takes Olympics Workflow Mainstream; From Stamford to Sochi; Mic Companies Await FCC Auction Rules; Intercoms Ramp Up for Bigger Events; NAB to Highlight Latest 4K Gear; Miranda Debuts GV STRATUS System; Wheatstone Aims to Fill 'Audio Gap' in Automation; The Perils of 4K; The Composition of Sunlight; Deluxe and the Value of Metatags; File-Based Loudness Processors; Equipment Review

April 2, 2014

The Return of 'Cosmos'; BEC Tackles Multiplatform Landscape; Golf Coverage on a Truly Massive Scale; Dodgers Debut SportsNet LA; Golf Channel Adopts Sony's Optical Disc Archive; Grass Valley Preps for a Multiplatform World; Ross Hits 40th in Stride; Harmonic Set to 'Redefine' Video Delivery; JVC Extends, Enhances ENG Elements; What Is Price Reliability?; Real-World Results: Transistors vs. Tubes at UHF; The Difficulties of Getting a Great Mix to Air

March 26, 2014

'War Horse' in 4K Dazzles Audiences; Navigating the NAB Show; Master Control is the New Data Control; Sony 'Full Speed Ahead' With 4K; Panasonic Promotes AVC-Ultra Front and Center; Some Hope for Interference Issues; Social TV: Hot or Not? Still a Work in Progress; State of the Edit 2014; Google Seeks to Expand VP9 Support; Using a Light Meter to Maintain Atmosphere

March 19, 2014

Broadcast Wields Power to Dazzle and Dominate; 2014 NAB Show Product Preview; Product Showcase

March 5, 2014

Decoding Signals From L.A.; 'Basketball Nirvana;' FCC Approves New Closed-Captioning Rules; Digital Journal—Tweaking Your Routing System for UHD; Audio Advances at CES; Super Bowl Ads: Chevy's Inspiring 'Life;' User Reports— Mobile, Satellite & Cellular-ENG

February 19, 2014

Broadcasting in the Balance; Connecting for Faster Data Rates; NHL Expands Outdoor Games Schedule; 4K in the TV Environment: Where It Is Now; The Magic of HMIs; When the Light Hits the Lens; Progress Towards the All-IT/ Cloud Media Facility; News for Today's Mobile Social Media Viewers; CNN Adopts Adobe Anywhere; Unique DTV Reception Problems; The Role of Real-Time Processors in Loudness Metering and Correction

February 5, 2014

NBC Expands Olympics Multiplatform Coverage; Connected Media Big at CES; Looking Beyond the Numbers at CES; Instant Benefits of Integrated Production; Tech Retreat Looks at Video's 'New Normal;' An Engineer's Toolkit; Incident or Reflected: Using a Light Meter; Breaking Down the File Systems; Is It Time to Redesign Audio Console Surfaces?; User Reports—Signal Converters/Intercoms

January 15, 2014

Bracing for The Big Chill; Learning the Console Ropes; Bonded Cellular: Getting the Best Shots; Sharing a Common Currency; Portable Storage Looks Skyward; Touring Wheatstone's Factory; In the Newsroom, It's Clouds and Crowds; AES67-2013 Looks at Audio Over IP; Speed Writing Trumps Reading; 'Casting Wars' Augur Next Airwaves/Attention Battle; Moving Into an Interference-Limited Environment in 2015; Is 'Avid Everywhere' a Reality?; Equipment Reviews

December 31, 2013

Sound of Music: On Stage, On the Small Screen; Mobile Tops CES Agenda; Gear for the Journalist on the Go; Making Room for UHDTV; Strategies for Better LTO Data Preservation; News and Information for Millennials Plus; Synchronous Signals Over Asynch Networks; The Art of the Mixed Measurement; Breaking Down the File System; Audio Topics for the New Year; User Report—Video Servers & Recording/Controllers; Product Showcase

December 18, 2013

London Eye Links Record Number of Streams; NTSC Color Celebrates 60th Anniversary; Pushing Technical Boundaries With 'Earthflight;' Broadcasters Ponder Post-MPEG-2 World; One WTC Prepares for Station Tenants; Tradition Battles Technology in Switcher Facelifts; Audio Objects for 4K Television; Is Laser Illuminated Projection the Future of 3D?; More Ad Spending Heads to Second Screens; The Effects of ACI on UHF Channel Allotments; SMPTE Looks at All-IT Media Facilities; Equipment Review

December 4, 2013

BAS Spectrum Threats Escalate; Canon Launches 4K Professional Display; Mobile Sports Production Eyes 4K; Integrating Social Media into the Broadcast Plant; Maintaining Proper Color Temperature While on the Go; Examining the Evolution of Archives; IEEE BTS Discusses LTE, DVB-2; User Reports — Station Automation/ Digital Content Management

November 20, 2013

4KTV: The Devil Is in the Details; Taking Stock of CALM; Wrangling 14 Channel Sound in Dallas; More Than Just a 'Channel in a Box;' Modified 'Hybrid Storage' Offers Many Options; Digital Journal—Switching from 1080 to Ultra HD; Managing and Storing Your Initial Original Content; Squash Anyone? Pick Your Platform; Loudspeakers—Parameters and Design; Minimizing DTV Interference After Channel Repacking

November 6, 2013

A Business Case for the Cloud; CMOS, 10 Years Later; CCW to Focus on 4K and Multiplatform Workflows; The Role of Lenses in Today's Virtual Environment; Cameras Record 'Big Data' for the NBA; Sloan Kelvin on the Power of Editing; Digital Glut or Gush: What's Important?

October 16, 2013

Making Waves With Technology; A Viewer's Point of View; 4k/UHD to Headline SMPTE2013; Sports Producers Expand Audio Boundaries; A Train Wreck in the Offing; The Basics of Loudspeaker Design; User Reports- Camera Heads, Tripods and Pedestals

October 2, 2013

3D Lives!; HDMI 2.0 Primes 4K Market; ESPN Goes All-LED for US Open; AES to Focus on Audio in a Multi-Device World; The Challenges of IPTV System Testing; Monitors: Beyond What the Eye Can See; The Changing Face of Test and Measurement; SCTE Looks at Cable's Evolving Tech Landscape; Virtualizing the Growth of Metadata; The Other Social Networking for TV Pros; Don't Leave Home Without These iApps; Surprising Results Using Real Antenna Patterns in TVStudy

September 18, 2013

Mobile TV's Slow Rollout; TV Tech Then and Now; Sony F65 Shines With NBC's 'Camp;' NEP Launches Four-Truck EN1 Mobile Production Unit for ESPN; Loud Speaker Basics for Control Room Monitoring; Experiments in Redirecting Digital Media; User Reports— Audio

September 4, 2013

'White Space Use' No Longer a Gray Area; Wireless Mic Users Unite; 4K Expected to Dominate IBC; Connecting IT Together at The Weather Channel; Satellite Companies Prepare for Ultra HD; HD Tips and Techniques: Adding Flexibility to the Editing Desk; Bringing 'The Matrix' to the NFL; Additive and Subtractive Color Mixing; The Question: To FEC or Not to FEC?; FCC Outlines Repacking Techniques; Automated Storage Tiering; User Reports—Fiber, Cable & Connectors/Utility Switchers

August 21, 2013

NBC Opens State-of-the-Art Sports HQ; Tennis Channel Looks for Love With New Tech; Digital Journal: Keeping Over the Air Broadcasting Relevant; 'Another Tool in the Toolbox;' A New Smackdown Sound; From Covering Traffic to Driving It; 4K Editing: Prices, Features Run Gamut; Real-Time AV Transport Over Ethernet; AMI Pushes Local Interactive Ads; User Reports: Cameras, Lenses & Media; Product Showcase

August 7, 2013

New FCC Rules Loom for Closed Captioning; Changing Roles; Behind the Scenes at NBC Peacock Productions; Audio Quality: It's Not Just ABout Loudness; Weather Forecasts Zoom in on Local; Estimating Green Screen Lighting; Measuring Downmix Loudness; K-Tek's Nautilus Mic Suspension Mount; Matrox's MicroQuad Multiviewer; NewTek Tricaster 855 Production Switcher; Eye on: Remote Options for Audio Consoles

July 24, 2013

Tablets Tap Into TV Territory; From Bird's Eye to Panorama With YES View; Lighting Advances Focus on Size, Efficiency; Multiviewers Assimilate Newsroom Displays; Digital Journal—Do DSLRs Have a Place in Broadcast?; Do We Really Need the FCC?; New Editing Systems Upgrade for 4K, Part 2; Producing Intelligible Speech for Mobile DTV; User Reports—Routing & Master Control Switchers

July 10, 2013

Fox Sports 1 Set for August Debut; Is it Time for 4K?; The Multiplatform Approach to Sports Graphics; Bonded Cellular Technology Follows Diverse Path; Can TV Broadcast Really Go OTT?; HD Tips and Techniques: Test Equipment Grows to Fit New Niches; SMPTE 2022 and the Future of VOIP; Sorting Out SAS and SATA; Bow to Your Partner for Some Inverse Square Dancing; Testing TV Antennas With Some Nifty Gadgets; Divergent Media's ScopeBox v3.2; Zacuto EVF Flip Portable Monitor; Rede's Reporter Microphone; Designed for Comfort; Linear Industries AT8001 DTV Exciter

June 26, 2013

NBC Takes Viewers on 'Tour;' When Weather Turns Deadly; TNT Makes the Most of its Short NASCAR Season; IEEE Summit Outlines Television's Next Chapter; Lensmakers Advance Versatility in the Coming of the 4K Era; Prompting With Tablets: a Perfect Match?; What You Need to Know About Adjacent Channel Interference; Editors Take on the 4K Challenge; 'Dovetailing' Second Screen Services With ATSC 2.0 and Beyond; Using TV Study to Map Coverage, Interference; The Move to the All-IT Facility; User Reports— Transmitters, Antennas, Satellite & Power Tubes

June 12, 2013

NYC Stations Brace for WTC Tower Battle; Who Needs the Cloud?; 4K Monitors Starting to Come Into Focus; Newsroom Graphics Tie It All Together; Equipment Guide: Production Switchers/Editing & Graphics; The Evolution of Digital Content Delivery; Loudness Content Management for TV Audio Mixers

May 29, 2013

Areo Copyright Battle Expands; NAB Show Product Review; Cultivating the Craft at InfoComm13; Cable Show Returns to Washington

May 8, 2013

NAB Show Anticipates Trends; Carey's Fighting Words Dominate Opening; 'SNL' Jumps Hurdles to Make Tight Deadlines; Rosenworcel, Pai: Stay With Auction Deadline; Displays to be Bigger, Brighter; Broadcasters, Telcos 'Have to Work Together;' A Conversation With Jon Landau; Streaming, Second Screen Dominate Affiliate Meetings; Converging Ecosystems Challenge; Technology Builds a New World in 'Oblivion;' Exhibitor News; NAB Show in Photos

April 24, 2013

Up Close and Extreme; Broadcast Explores the Cloud; Fiber Options for 4K; OTT Gathers Mainstream Steam; Connected or Companion TV: Which is Better for Broadcasters?; Automatically CALM; Active Archives for the Future; Making the Cloud Invisible; User Reports: Test Equipment/Signal Monitoring

April 8, 2013

Cell Industry Targets BAS Spectrum; NAB Show Focuses on Social Media; The Road to Intelligent Intercoms; Wireless Users Cope With Fewer Options; Canon Debuts XA10 Replacements; Goldenberg Balances 'Argo' Storyline via Strategic Editing; Could Broadcasting's Future Hinge on Changes to OET-69?

April 1, 2013

Mobile TV Expands Capabilities; Execs Eye New Facilities, Workflow; The BBC's Hybrid System for EFP; Sports Nets Tweak MLB Coverage; The Importance of Speech Intelligibility; Increasing Storage Capacities with Nanotechnologies; Eye-On— Getting the Most Multiviewer for Your Money

March 27, 2013

Hitting a Virtual Hole in One; Engineering Confab Focuses on Industry's Future; Channel in a Box Systems Go Live; Cisco Survey Touts Mobile Video Boom; State of the Edit 2013; User Reports

March 20, 2013

NAB Show: Content's Level Playing Field; NAB Show Highlights; NAB Product Preview; Product Showcase; Exhibitor Listing

March 6, 2013

EAS System Target of Undead Prank; FCC OKs 'NextGen' Transmission Test; What's Next for UHDTV?; Solid State Highlights from CES; Super Bowl Ads Gravitate to Higher Level; IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol

Feb. 13, 2013

Network Marks NHL Return with New Tech; UHDTV Has Arrived But Who Will Fill the Content Pipe?; Lenses: Balancing Cost with Features; Using Hard and Soft Lighting When Shooting in 4K; 4k Products Outstrip Cabling Solution

Feb. 1, 2013

Show touts UHDTV, integrated video, diverse interfaces; CBS Supersizes the Super Bowl; Doug Lung reviews next-gen error correction codes; The Importance of Timbre in Assessing Audio Quality; Integrating Storage, Archiving and Transcoding

Jan. 16, 2013

Which Smart Screen Will Viewers Prefer?; Ditching the Truck; Fiber Boosts Audio Network Capabilities; Newsrooms Embrace Multitasking; The Science of High Speed Video; Testing Interference on UHF Taboo Channels; Reality Trumps Digital Imagination

Jan. 2, 2013

2013 CES Promises 'Sensory Overload'; ESPN Adapts 'Olympic-Style' Production for X Games; Reviewing the IEEE Broadcast Symposium, Part II; Some Observations of the Inverse Square Law of Ilumination

Dec. 19, 2012

CALM Act Takes Effect; ABC to Rock Times Square; Not 'TV Everywhere'; At Home on the Road; Interactive Viewing Triggers Targeted for Summer Adoption; Shotgun Microphones in Theory and in Practice

Dec. 5, 2012

Space Jump Brings HD Video Down to Earth; Auctions' Impact on BAS; The Changing Face of Master Control; Customer Demand Shapes Refurbished Token Creek Truck

Nov. 21, 2012

Broadcasters Add More Tools to Cover Hurricane Sandy; The Indispensable DVR; 5.1 Becoming DeFacto in HD Sports; Bringing the 'Voice of God' to Audio TV; Servers Take on Added Importance in Broadcast Production; Digital Journal

Nov. 7, 2012

IPTV22 at Heart of Barclays Center Stadium; The Great [Sounding] Debates; Large Sensor vs. 3-Sensor Cameras; Lenses Evolve for ENG; Content and Communications World Hones its Focus

Oct. 17, 2012

FCC's Ambitious Auction Plan; Putting 4K to Work, AES Preview; Cloudspotter's Journal; Equipment Guide: Camera Heads, Tripods & Pedestals

Oct. 3, 2012

NBC and the Olympics: Cards Face Up; A Day in the Cloud; MTV Video Music Awards; Lighting Technology; Equipment Reviews

Sept. 19, 2012

Broadcasters Prepare for Mobile DTV Launch; N.Y. Pubcasters Centralize Master Control; Fiber TV; 3D Workshop; Equipment Guide: Audio

Sept. 5, 2012

CNN Debuts New Washington Studio; PBS NGIS Adopts MPEG-4; IBC Preview; Masked Engineer; Equipment Guide: Fiber, Cable & Connectors/ Utility Switchers

Aug. 22, 2012

Broadcaster Prepare for Conventions; US Open Coverage Expands; Traffic & Billing; TV Ubiquity; Equipment Guide: Cameras, Lenses & Media

Aug. 8, 2012

Closed-Caption Mandate Nears; Vizio Launches 21:9 Screen; Multiplatform; Storage Technology; Equipment Reviews

July 25, 2012

Broadcasting London 2012; LPTV Transition Funding Ends; Multiviewers; Simulviewing; Equipment Guide: Routing & Master Control Switches

July 11, 2012

EAS-CAP Rules Now in Place; Remembering Telstar; Indy 500; Inside Audio; Equipment Reviews

June 27, 2012

Focusing on UHDTV; Cable Touts 'Viewdini;' Wi-Fi; Prompters; The Masked Engineer; Equipment Guide: Transmitters, Antennas, Towers & Power Tubes

June 13, 2012

FCC Delves Into Channel Sharing; ESPN Gears Up for 3D X Games; Video Monitors; Lighting; Equipment Guide: Production Switchers / Editing & Graphics

May 30, 2012

LTE Tempts with Advanced Services; NAB Show Eyes 'What's Next'; Show Preview; Awards

May 16, 2012

Viewing the Big Picture at the NAB Show; Jump In; Mobile DTV; Exhibitor News

May 2, 2012

HD ENG Unleashed; Collaboration in the Cloud; Cable Show; Lighting; Equipment Guide: Test Equipment / Signal Monitoring

April 16, 2012

NBC Gears Up for Olympics; 3D Advances at NAB Show; Spectrum Squeeze; Masked Engineer; Equipment Reviews

April 11, 2012

Marlins Inaugurate MLB's Newest Park; Media Execs Ponder NAB Wares; Digital Journal; Focus on Editing; Equipment Reviews

April 4, 2012

Broadcasters Take Aereo to Court; Seeking CALM at NAB; NAB Update; Lighting Technology; Equipment Guide: Cameras, Lighting & Batteries

March 21, 2012

NAB Show: Shifting Focus, Crossing the Aisle; What's New at NAB?; Product Previews; Exhibitor List

March 7, 2012

CBS, Turner Brace for March Madness; Has OLED Arrived for Consumers?; Wireless Mics; Technology Corner; Equipment Guide: Mobile, Remote & Satellite

Feb. 15, 2012

CNBC Moves to the Stock Exchange Floor; 24-Hour Checking; Lenses; The Masked Engineer; Equipment Reviews

Feb. 1, 2012

CES: What's New is OLED; Streaming the Big Game; Desert Tech; 2012 Campaign; Equipment Guide: Signal Converters / Intercoms

Jan. 18, 2012

TV Antennas Thrive in a Down Economy; The Final Cut; Gear on the Go; Masked Engineer; Equipment Reviews

Jan. 4, 2012

FCC Issues Loudness Rules; Defining the TV Experience; 3DTV; Lighting Tech; Equipment Guide: Video Servers & Recording Controllers