Mediagenix Taps Semantic Intelligence to Accelerate Content Monetization

BRUSSELS, Belgium— Mediagenix , a global provider of media business management platforms, has announced that it is advancing its Semantic Intelligence capabilities to help studios and networks unlock greater value from their catalogs.

The company says that strengthening the semantic foundation across title and rights data enables media organizations to transform metadata into actionable commercial intelligence, empowering sales and licensing teams to maximize catalog monetization while laying the groundwork for agentic AI across title management, curation, scheduling and monetization workflows.

As distribution models evolve and licensing strategies grow more complex, maximizing catalog monetization has become increasingly challenging. While media companies have extensive metadata and performance dashboards, they often lack a connected understanding of how titles relate to one another, to rights availability and to buyer demand. Without structured meaning behind each asset, teams struggle to fully utilize their libraries, and AI cannot operate effectively in commercial workflows.

Article continues below

Mediagenix embeds advanced semantic modeling across its portfolio, including within its Title Management solution. This capability is powered by recommendation and personalization intelligence originally developed by Spideo, which Mediagenix acquired in 2024. By connecting title data, rights intelligence and audience signals, the platform enables sales and licensing teams to identify opportunities faster, package content more strategically and drive stronger catalog ROI.

“Metadata describes an asset with information such as genre, cast, runtime and synopsis. Semantic Intelligence understands it,” said Gabriel Mandelbaum, vice president, Content Strategy & Management for Mediagenix. “It structures the meaning of content and connects it to rights and audience demand. With that level of detail and context, sales and licensing teams have a much clearer view of the catalog and how best to monetize it.

"The result is higher catalog utilization, smarter packaging, and improved content ROI," Mandelbaum added. "And critically, this semantic intelligence and well-structured repository becomes the prerequisite for deploying agentic workflows across your library.”

Mediagenix has embedded semantic structure within its Title Management solution and continues to advance it by deepening contextual modeling inside the content catalog and linking it directly to rights intelligence and recommendation data. By strengthening the relationships between assets, audience behavior and commercial signals, Mediagenix says it reinforces the operational backbone required for intelligent automation. When meaning is structured, AI does not function as a black box; it enables explainable personalization, more precise licensing strategies and data-driven portfolio optimization, transforming AI from experimentation into operational advantage.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mediagenix will host a webinar on March 26 to explore how the underlying Semantic Intelligence can optimize title management: “ From Catalog to Content ROI – How to Unlock Hidden Value in Your Content Library ”.

The company will also demonstrate its enhanced Semantic Intelligence capabilities at NAB 2026.