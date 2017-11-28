HDMI Forum Releases v2.1 of HDMI Specification

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—The HDMI Forum has officially rolled out version 2.1 of the HDMI Specification, which is now available for all HDMI 2.0 adopters. The updated HDMI Specification can now support higher video resolutions and refresh rates including 8K60 and 4K120, and resolutions up to 10K. Other new features include support for dynamic HDR formats and a bandwidth capability of up to 48Gbps.

Key to supporting the new 48Gbps bandwidth is the Ultra High Speed HDMI cable. This new cable helps deliver high-bandwidth dependent features, including uncompressed 8K video with HDR. It offers low electro-magnetic interference, which reduces interference with nearby wireless devices. The cable is backward compatible and can be used with the existing installed base of HDMI devices.

Additional features of the new standard includes eARC, which is designed for simplified connectivity and supports advanced audio formats, ensuring compatibility between audio devices and upcoming HDMI 2.1 products. There are also enhanced refresh rates, which include Variable Refresh Rate, Quick Media Switching and Quick Frame Transport. Auto Low Latency Mode automatically sets the ideal latency setting for lag-free and uninterrupted viewing and interactivity.

The entirety of v2.1 HDMI Specification, developed by the HDMI Forum’s Technical Working Group, is backward compatible with earlier versions of the specification.

The HDMI 2.1 Compliance Test Specification will be published in stages through Q1-Q3 2018. HDMI adopters will be notified when it is available.