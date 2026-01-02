ATSC To Showcase Latest NextGen TV Developments At CES 2026

LAS VEGAS—ATSC will promote successful deployments of ATSC 3.0, new NextGen TV home receivers and several other new developments at kiosks in the organization’s booth at CES 2026, Jan. 6-9.

“ATSC 3.0 is free, local and connected, delivering better picture, better sound, better access and better choice over-the-air to viewers throughout the U.S., South Korea, the Caribbean and Brazil,” said ATSC president Madeleine Noland.

A variety of home receivers for ATSC 3.0, including solutions from ADTH, SiliconDust and ZapperBox will be on display at the ATSC booth. A range of affordable prototype converter boxes newly announced by Pearl TV and planned for introduction in 2026 will also be shown. The new products join dozens of NextGen TV models now available from TV manufacturers.

ATSC's exhibit space in the newly- renovated Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center will feature informational kiosks sponsored by three ATSC members highlighting various NextGen TV technology innovations.

Televes USA will showcase solutions for the reception, distribution and verification of free over-the-air television supporting the rollout of NextGen TV in residential and commercial environments.

At its kiosk, Televes will demonstrate how modern antenna systems, programmable signal distribution and professional test and measurement tools, including internationally award-winning solutions, enable reliable reception, flexible channel management and scalable delivery of free local broadcast television across homes, multiple dwelling units, hospitality and enterprise installations without requiring pay TV subscription services.

Mirakulo at its kiosk will demonstrate AstroTV NEXT, the platform for Brazil’s DTV+ (TV 3.0), a standard based on ATSC 3.0. The demo highlights how innovations defined for DTV+, such as Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), immersive MPEG-H Audio and advanced video compression with Versatile Video Coding (VVC) enhanced by Low Complexity Enhanced Video Coding (LCEVC), can be seamlessly applied to the next-generation TV ecosystem. AstroTV NEXT offers a fully integrated broadcast-broadband experience, delivering better picture, better sound, interactivity and new monetization models while preserving free over-the-air television.

At its kiosk, SiliconDust, best known for the ATSC 3.0-compatible HDHomeRun TV tuners, will also feature its new HDGrandSlam for multiple dwelling buildings, offering live channels and two-week DVR playback with no monthly fees.

For broadcasters, the AVSend CDN + Encoder is the solution for ATSC 3.0 BEST (Broadcast-Enabled Streaming Television) with real-time viewership analytics and station monitoring. SiliconDust is also now an ATSC 3.0 Certificate Authority for NextGen TV to ensure that broadcast television stations meet all signing security requirements.

A3SA, the Consumer Technology Association, DTVKit and Heartland Video Systems are sponsoring the organization’s CES 2026 booth.

See ATSC at CES 2026 in the Central Hall Grand Lobby, booth GL-5.