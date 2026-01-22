AIMS to Officially Launch IPMX as a Fully Developed Standard at ISE 2026

BOTHELL, Wash.—A decade after its formation as an advocacy for media interoperability over IP, the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is now rolling out a fully baked version of its IPMX protocol for AV over IP.

In what it terms as a “major milestone for Pro AV-over-IP at ISE 2026,” AIMS announced the official launch of Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) as a fully developed, certifiable standard. Taking place Feb. 3–6 at the Fira de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, ISE 2026 will be the first major industry event to showcase formally certified IPMX products.

(Image credit: AIMS)

In booth 5K880, AIMS will highlight the first wave of IPMX-compliant products, which successfully completed formal certification during the recent IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event held in Geneva, Switzerland.

“ISE 2026 marks a defining moment for IPMX, AIMS, and the Pro AV industry,” said Andrew Starks, board of directors member and marketing working group chair for AIMS. “After years of collaborative development and real-world testing, IPMX is launching at ISE as a certifiable and deployable technology, with products that have formally demonstrated interoperability and compliance. As certified products begin to enter the market, we’re excited about the year ahead as IPMX drives the evolution of AV-over-IP from proprietary implementations toward a truly open, innovative, and future-proof ecosystem.”

After years of collaborative development and real-world testing, IPMX is launching at ISE as a certifiable and deployable technology. Andrew Starks, AIMS

To complement the certified products on display at ISE 2026, AIMS will present a live IPMX demo in its booth, focusing on real-world IPMX deployments and practical implementation. The demonstration will highlight the ease of deploying and operating IPMX-based systems, showing how the standard is ready for use in Pro AV environments today. Attendees will also be able to get a preview of the latest IPMX training initiatives that are in development for 2026 and beyond.

IPMX will also be featured in several partner kiosks within the AIMS booth. In these kiosks, member companies Packet Storm, Providius, Evertz, MegaPixel, and Meinberg will demonstrate IPMX-based systems across a wide range of real-world scenarios, including interoperability with SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, JPEG XS, Dante, and more.

ISE 2026 will also serve as a milestone for AIMS itself, as the organization marks 10 years of innovation, partnerships, and building an open future for media-over-IP. To commemorate both the anniversary and the official launch of IPMX, AIMS will host a cocktail reception at its booth on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 4:30 p.m., open to all ISE attendees to celebrate with the broader Pro AV community.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Created by AIMS in collaboration with VSF and AMWA, IPMX implements a standards-based approach based on SMPTE ST 2110, with features and capabilities that target the specific needs of the broadcast and Pro AV industries. In addition to simplifying the implementation of SMPTE ST 2110 and ensuring interoperability for AV-over-IP systems, IPMX incorporates core features tailored to Pro AV installations.

These features include asynchronous audio and video support suitable for both live production and Pro AV presentations, 4K60 transmission over a single gigabit network, and HDCP for content security. IPMX also includes a control layer provided by AMWA’s NMOS specifications, which enhances device interoperability and eases the dependency on a myriad of proprietary control system protocols.