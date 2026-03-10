Techex Names Matt McKee as Senior Director of Sales, Americas
Brings cloud, traditional broadcast expertise to company’s expansion efforts
LONDON—Techex, a provider of live video solutions over IP and cloud, has hired Matt McKee as senior director, sales, Americas.
He’ll be tasked with executing Techex’s sales strategy and growth initiatives throughout the Americas, the company said, working closely with broadcasters, sports organizations, over-the-top video platforms and enterprise video teams to monetize and scale video workflows across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments.
McKee, who joined Techex in February, was most recently director of strategic partnerships at JWP Connatix, now JWX. He has also held senior roles at JWX, the Premier Skateboard Association and Vitec, and has successfully built and managed sales teams, increased market reach and strengthened partner ecosystems, according to Techex.Article continues below
Techex said McKee’s expertise in both traditional broadcast and next-generation cloud infrastructures will position him to support its continued expansion and deepen customer engagement across North and South America.
McKee is based in Rocklin, Calif., and will be primarily focused on the Western Americas, the company said.
Key Techex products include tx darwin, a modular live media-processing and transport framework for managing, adapting and monitoring high‑value live video workflows, and tx edge, an IP‑based transport gateway that securely moves low‑latency live content between facilities and cloud environments.
