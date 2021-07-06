ATEME Titan Upgraded to Support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE & SYDNEY—ATEME has announced that it has integrated Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio technologies into its Titan Live solution.

Jean-Christophe Morizur, senior director of Pro Products & Solutions at Dolby Laboratories noted that “ATEME Titan’s integration of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and our Dolby audio codec technologies is a one-stop-shop that enables the seamless delivery of live events in Dolby. This will provide operators – like leading sport broadcasters or streaming providers – the ability to deliver incredible viewing experiences to their audiences leveraging Dolby and ATEME’s proven and efficient toolsets.”

With ATEME’s Titan Live encoding solution now providing support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, ATEME said its customers will benefit from reduced cost and complexity of production and distribution. The integration also gives more deployment flexibility as it is compatible with the cloud. It supports both Dolby AC-4 and Dolby Audio delivery formats, such as Dolby Digital Plus, for maximum player interoperability when delivering Dolby Atmos content, the companies reported.

This development comes as the result of a strong and successful long-term partnership between ATEME and Dolby, with the two companies having worked closely together on numerous tentpole world events over recent years.

Thomas Burnichon, vice president of innovation strategy at ATEME, explained that “our partnership with Dolby is all about innovation to ultimately improve the quality of experience for the end user – but just as importantly, this integration now makes deploying those technologies really straightforward and cost-effective.”