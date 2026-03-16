Ikegami To Spotlight Latest UNICAM 4K-UHD Cameras At 2026 NAB Show

MAHWAH, N.J.—Ikegami will feature its latest generation of broadcast-quality cameras, controllers and monitors during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"High signal quality, versatility, ease of operation and futureproof continue to be major requirements when broadcast content creators are expanding or upgrading their infrastructure," said Alan Keil, senior engineering fellow at Ikegami USA.

"Among the latest-generation products we will demonstrate at NAB 2026 are our flagship UNICAM XE 3-CMOS ⅔-inch 4K-UHD cameras.”

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The cameras share the same network camera control architecture, allowing crews to transition easily between the various models in the series.

A recent addition to Ikegami’s 4K lineup is the ultra-compact UHL-X40, which is optimized for robotic applications. Ikegami will also show other UNICAM XE cameras, including the studio/portable UHK-X700 and UHK-X750 full studio version as well as the studio/portable UHK-X600 and HDK-X500, which are HD models with upgrade paths to 4K-UHD.

IP connectivity continues to play a key role in broadcast production. The IPX-100 compact IP base station allows broadcast content creators to adopt SMPTE ST 2110 IP remote and studio operation while supporting the familiar workflow of baseband live production.

Each UNICAM XE or UNICAM HD camera can feed into an IPX-100 via up to 2 miles of conventional SMPTE-hybrid fiber cable. The IPX-100 powers the camera head so there is no operational difference compared to using a conventional fiber-cabled camera. An integral test signal generator allows system configuration before cameras or other sources are connected.

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Support is also included for the video trunk channel. An HD-SDI video monitoring output allows a monitor to be connected directly to the IPX-100, facilitating initial setup. Remote setup and monitoring of the IPX-100 can be performed using Ikegami's XE WebView browser.

The company will also feature its OCP-500 slimline control panel. Shown as a prototype last year and now in production, the panel takes up minimal desk space while offering complete remote control of all camera functions, including full setup adjustment via an LCD touchscreen and associated rotary encoders. Ethernet interface, including power, is featured. Direct connection via RS-422 control cable is also available.

The company will also show its UHL-X40 two-piece box camera and two video monitors. The UHL-X40 consists of an ultra-compact, 2.4-pound camera head and separate CCU. It offers a built-in fiber extension system allowing a distance up to six miles between head and CCU using just a duplex fiber cable. Included in the fiber transmission system is an Ethernet trunk channel for control of the PTZ head or other external use.

The CCU provides simultaneous 2160p (4K) output, HD clean output and HD monitoring output with focus assist and other viewfinder-style indicators and markers for the remote operator.

Ikegami will also show the HLM-2460WA 24-inch video monitor, which reproduces more accurate dynamics of the source images thanks to a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD panel with 1,800:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. It is designed for use in broadcast environments, such as edit suites where a computer-friendly WUXGA display resolution is preferred, and for integration into monitor walls.

The company will also feature its HLM-1860WR, an AC- or battery-powered 1920 x 1080 pixel HD multiformat monitor with an 18.5-inch IPS LCD panel. It offers a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits peak brightness.

See Ikegami at 2026 NAB Show booth C3819.