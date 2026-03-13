GlobalM to Showcase Live IP Media Transport at 2026 NAB Show

GENEVA—At the 2026 NAB Show, GlobalM SA will be presenting some notable improvements to its GMX Distributed Video Gateway, a software-defined IP media transport platform designed to replace fixed, hardware-bound contribution and distribution systems.

New at the show this year is GMDC (GlobalM Device Control), which extends orchestration beyond transport into encoder and decoder management through direct API integration. This brings codec configuration and network routing into a single operational framework.

In addition to GMDC, GlobalM is expanding its edge processing capabilities with new high-end signal processing services that can be activated on demand. Frame rate conversion and HDR to SDR conversion are now available as software-based functions at the edge, allowing operators to apply advanced signal processing without deploying dedicated hardware. These capabilities are delivered on a pay as you go basis, enabling broadcasters to activate processing only when required for specific events or distribution workflows.

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The platform also introduces expanded cloud connectivity and operational monitoring capabilities. New cloud network access points and the introduction of GM Tunnel provide transparent connectivity between cloud environments and on-premise infrastructure, enabling distributed workflows across multiple cloud providers. A new cloud-based multiviewer service further extends the platform, giving production teams and operators a virtual NOC environment for monitoring live feeds remotely. GlobalM has also optimized its cloud builds for ARM based AWS Graviton infrastructure, improving performance per watt and supporting the growing emphasis on energy efficiency in broadcast infrastructure.

In announcing the new features GlobalM noted the broader industry shift from fixed transmission capacity toward event driven, software-controlled infrastructure continues to reshape how live IP media networks are designed. Platforms such as GlobalM illustrate the move toward centrally governed, elastic architectures that operate seamlessly across internet, fibre, 5G, and LEO satellite networks.

As live production becomes increasingly decentralized and rights distribution more global, broadcasters and network operators are under pressure to scale transmission capacity quickly, often for limited event windows or for permanent services. Traditional gateway infrastructure, built around fixed circuits and appliance-based processing, can struggle to adapt economically to that shift.

GlobalM said it approaches this problem by separating orchestration from physical infrastructure. Instead of binding streams to specific hardware gateways, routing and processing policies are defined centrally and executed across available infrastructure nodes. Capacity can be expanded or contracted by adding or removing nodes across different cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. This makes GlobalM a truly scalable, point to multipoint architecture, free of constraints imposed by fixed gateway appliances or static transmission circuits.

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The platform supports SRT, RIST, RTP, RTMP, HLS and MPEG-DASH within a unified orchestration layer. Nodes register securely with a central control plane, forming what the company describes as a distributed transport fabric for live IP workflows.

A core element of the architecture is GlobalM’s patented “Pod” model. Each pod can operate as ingress, egress or processing node, allowing gateway functionality to be distributed across multiple sites rather than tied to a single appliance. The result is a virtualised gateway network that can scale elastically while maintaining defined routing logic.

Continuous health monitoring is embedded within the transport layer. Latency, packet integrity and node responsiveness are evaluated in real time, with predefined resilience policies enabling automated path switching when thresholds are exceeded.

Unlike container cluster-based approaches, GlobalM runs natively under OS level orchestration. This reduces computational overhead and improves recovery times in live broadcast environments where predictability is critical.

GlobalM will be exhibiting at 2026 NAB Show between April 19 and 22 in West Hall 3, Stand W3736.