Dolby: Peacock Is First Streamer to Deploy Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby AC-4

LAS VEGAS—Dolby Laboratories said NBCUniversal’s Peacock will be the first streaming platform to embrace its full suite of advanced picture and sound innovations.

Peacock began streaming “Sunday Night Football” in Dolby Atmos immersive audio last September and said it is extending the availability of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to live National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball games throughout 2026. Although the announcement didn't include the 2026 Winter Olympics (Feb. 6–22), Comcast and select broadcasters aired the 2024 Paris Summer Games in Dolby Atmos immersive audio and HDR.

Peacock is also the first streamer to announce its commitment to support Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby AC-4, anticipated to launch later this year, according to Dolby. Unveiled at IFA 2025, Dolby Vision 2 is what Dolby describes as a “groundbreaking evolution” of its industry-leading picture quality innovation for televisions.

“Building on the success of Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision 2 is designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s viewers and unlock the most out of your television,” the company said in its announcement. “From helping solve the debate on whether the picture is ‘too dark’ to delivering a more cinematic experience without distracting judder or soap-opera effects, Dolby Vision 2 delivers a more authentic, captivating picture—without compromise.”

Dolby AC-4 is that company’s most advanced and efficient audio codec to date, delivering crystal-clear sound with up to 50% greater efficiency than traditional codecs, the company said. Dolby AC-4 offers new personalization and dialog enhancement features and unlocks the highest audio fidelity possible while using a fraction of the bandwidth of traditional codecs.

“Peacock is raising the bar for what streaming entertainment can be with Dolby,” said John Couling, senior vice president of entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “This partnership reflects our vision to push the boundaries of live sports and entertainment, delivering experiences that truly stand apart. With Dolby, Peacock stands as the premier destination for viewers who expect nothing less than exceptional entertainment at home.”

Added David Bohunek, senior vice president of global video engineering at NBCUniversal: “We deliver the most compelling content with the highest quality experience and unparalleled reliability on Peacock. Our partnership with Dolby ensures that whether our subscribers are streaming a thrilling playoff game, the latest Universal blockbuster or a critically acclaimed Peacock Original, they're experiencing it exactly as creators intended—with breathtaking picture and immersive sound that brings every moment to life.”