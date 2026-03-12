LTN, Appear Team Up On Live IP-Native Video Contribution, Distribution

COLUMBIA, Md.—Managed IP video transport specialist LTN and live production tech provider Appear are collaborating to enable scalable, IP-native live video contribution and distribution for premium live events with the combination of Appear’s X Platform and LTN’s fully managed global network.

“The satellite-to-IP transition is no longer theoretical. Broadcasters are operating IP at scale today. By combining Appear’s best-in-class encoding with LTN’s fully managed global network, we’re delivering the infrastructure and execution layer required to power that shift,” said LTN executive chairman and co-founder Malik Khan.

As the industry moves beyond evaluating IP and into operating it at scale, broadcasters require more than transport. They need reliability, density, orchestration and service assurance, LTN said.

Article continues below

LTN and Appear deliver a proven infrastructure model designed for mission-critical live sports and events. Customers gain real-time operational transparency, proactive network management and service assurance designed for mission-critical live sports and premium broadcasts.

Appear’s X Platform provides high-density encoding and decoding supporting JPEG XS, JPEG 2000, AVC, HEVC and ST 2110 workflows, widely deployed across Tier-1 broadcast and telco environments. Integrated directly into LTN’s purpose-built IP backbone, Appear-originated feeds are transported securely and redundantly to any destination worldwide.

Beyond contribution, LTN extends those feeds into global distribution, adding point-to-multipoint delivery, conditional access, rights management, multi-language versioning, graphics insertion and metadata enrichment to drive monetization across linear, OTT, and FAST platforms.

The collaboration supports onsite production, REMI workflows, centralized production models, and hybrid OTT distribution, reducing operational complexity while accelerating time-to-air.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The companies are jointly targeting broadcasters, sports leagues, OTT platforms and service providers that are seeking a scalable, IP-native alternative to legacy distribution models.