Details Emerge About Adobe Film & TV Fund Commitment

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adobe today released more details regarding the commitment of its Film & TV Fund to provide $10 million in grants and donated products this year to help provide creative opportunities and career advancement for creators around the world.

The announcement comes the day before the opening of the Sundance Film Festival, Jan. 22-Feb. 1, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company has also formed a new partnership with Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Dimz Inc. Academy and Rideback RISE.

The Adobe Film & TV Fund is an initiative launched in 2024 that supports underrepresented creators in film and TV, offering grants, career development, fellowships and Adobe Creative Cloud technology.

The company has created a new direct-to-creators funding pathway to solicit nominations from industry and community organizations to support projects built on Adobe tools like Premiere and Firefly.

Adobe’s community organizations will receive funding, including Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Group Effort Initiative, USC Annenberg School of Communications, NAACP and Gold House.

The company is expanding its support of the Sundance Ignite x Adobe Fellowship. It has introduced a new short film fund available to Ignite alumni. The yearlong Sundance Institute Ignite program identifies and supports new voices and talent from the next generation of filmmakers by providing artistic and professional development to advance emerging documentary and fiction filmmakers, 18 to 25 years old, worldwide. This will enhance efforts to reach more creators and produce projects from concept to screen in the upcoming years.

Adobe is also launching partnerships with two other organizations dedicated to fostering greater creative access and opportunity: Rideback RISE, which empowers mid-career artists of color to make commercial film and television projects through its RISE Fellowship, and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s transformative creative skills program Dimz Inc. Academy for 18- to 25-year olds from underrepresented backgrounds who are interested in careers in digital media.

Four previous recipients of Adobe grants are premiering projects at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, including:

Stephanie Ahn, writer-director, “Bedford Park” (supported via Gold House).

Daniel Chavez, editor, “American Pachuco” (supported via Rideback Rise).

Giselle Bonilla, director, “The Musical” (Adobe x Sundance Ignite fellow).

Anooya Swamy, director, “Pankaja” (Adobe x Sundance Ignite fellow).