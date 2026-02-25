BCNEXXT Adds HLG-Based HDR To Vipe Platform

DEVENTER, Netherlands—Cloud-native, AI-driven playout specialist BCNEXXT has deployed live HLG-based HDR playout capabilities within its Vipe platform, enabling broadcasters to integrate High Dynamic Range into live production workflows while maintaining parallel SDR services.

The implementation is focused on real-world broadcast environments where HDR and SDR audiences must coexist, particularly in live sports production, where HDR origination is accelerating.

BCNEXXT’s Vipe now supports UHD 2160p BT.2100 HLG live ingest and playout, with file-based content rendered into HLG during pre-processing to ensure visual consistency across programming and commercial insertion.

Rather than promoting universal HDR feature support, BCNEXXT’s approach prioritizes workflow architecture and controlled deployment.

“In classic broadcasting fashion, we’ve adopted four different HDR standards,” said Graham Sharp, vice president of sales and marketing at BCNEXXT. “The formats themselves are relatively easy to understand. The real complexity comes from cross-conversion and managing HDR and SDR simultaneously.”

BCNEXXT’s current deployments focus on receiving and playing out live HLG feeds directly, while rendering file-based content into HLG before playout. In many cases, customers provide a parallel SDR feed from the venue or production, eliminating unnecessary HDR-to-SDR conversion within the playout chain.

“That round-trip conversion is where risk lives,” said Sharp. “HDR implementation is all about the workflow and minimizing unnecessary format movement and cross conversion.”

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all HDR strategy, Vipe is configured based on each broadcaster’s operational model, distribution endpoints and commercial requirements.

“Our approach is customer-led,” he added. “To simply claim universal HDR support misses the point. Every broadcaster’s environment is different. The implementation must reflect that.”