Utah Scientific Adds Three Companies To Technology Partner Program

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific has expanded its Technology Partner Program, adding Audinate, Bitfocus and Skaarhoj, each of which offers solutions that enhance hybrid SDI/IP workflows.

The integrations with Utah Scientific build on the company’s focus on interoperability, which gives broadcasters, production facilities and AV organizations more ways to incorporate emerging technologies while preserving the tools and workflows upon which they rely.

“We are always looking for ways to help customers build hybrid systems that blend the best of SDI and IP,” said Brett Benson, CEO of Utah Scientific. “By integrating with innovative solutions from Audinate, Bitfocus and Skaarhoj, we’re giving users more freedom in how they move audio and video, automate device control and interact with our routing infrastructure. At the heart of every system are Utah Scientific products backed by our legendary 10–year warranty — and these new integrations make it even easier for organizations to streamline operations, reduce system complexity and adapt their workflows as production demands evolve.”

Through its new relationship with Audinate, Utah Scientific is implementing native Dante audio I/O within its routers, eliminating the need for external MADI–to–Dante conversion and greatly supplementing IP audio routing for engineers. This enhancement aligns directly with the Dante–enabled mixers and consoles widely used in broadcast and AV environments, making it easier for facilities to move high–channel–count audio over Ethernet and streamline their transition toward more flexible IP–based audio workflows.

Bitfocus introduces seamless interoperability with the company’s Buttons facility–wide control platform. As part of the Bitfocus Connections Program, Utah Scientific routers can now be switched and automated alongside other devices in a hybrid SDI/IP production environment. This enables facilities that rely on modern, flexible automation tools to incorporate Utah Scientific routing without custom engineering, proprietary interfaces or workflow workarounds.

The addition of Skaarhoj expands Utah Scientific’s control surface options by enabling the Skaarhoj AirFly Pro to function as a streamlined and cost–effective desktop control alternative. This integration gives operators a compact, affordable desktop control surface that complements Utah Scientific’s existing control solutions.

Utah Scientific’s broader partner ecosystem further strengthens a hybrid approach, encompassing companies whose technologies complement Utah Scientific’s routing and master control platforms across IP, SDI, and fiber–based workflows.

Other ecosystem partners include:

Apantac, offering multiviewers for production monitoring.

Arista with switches that anchor many large–scale ST 2110 deployments.

Embrionix, offering ST 2110 processing, JPEG XS capabilities and SFP–based conversion tools supporting IP transition paths.

Norwia with fiber–transport solutions for broadcasters.

NETGEAR, offering its M4350 switch family for the foundation of IP infrastructures.