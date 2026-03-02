Iyuno Taps Dante AV to Sync Audio and Video Content

PORTLAND, Ore.— Iyuno , a global provider of media localization services, is using Dante AV video to transport video streams throughout their production studios.

Based in Burbank, Calif. lyuno specializes in translation, dubbing, subtitling, and voice-over services for a wide array of entertainment content. The company helps major studios, streaming platforms, broadcasters, and production companies bring their films, television shows, video games, and other media to international audiences by providing culturally relevant and high-quality language solutions in more than 80 languages.

Iyuno’s 52,000 square foot facility features 10 recording studios, four Dolby Atmos mixing stages, a large format theatrical mix stage, multiple QC suites, and advanced video and audio editing stations. Iyuno was already using Dante for audio transmission and routing and wanted to find a complementary low-latency video transmission platform to simplify their workflows.

“One of the overarching goals for the facility was to increase our capabilities while also affording us the most flexible solution for delivering audio and video in a secure environment,” said Nate Green, Technical Manager at Iyuno’s Burbank facility. “With Dante audio being delivered via low latency over segregated IP networks, we recognized that a video solution that worked alongside the same infrastructure would provide multiple benefits. With Dante as the audio foundation, adding Dante AV video seemed logical, but it had to deliver flexible, reliable, and synchronized performance. After an exhaustive evaluation, we determined Dante AV video was the right choice for us.”

Dante AV video is a family of hardware and software solutions that enable manufacturers and end users to easily integrate networked video into the Dante platform. It provides interoperability between manufacturers while keeping discovery, configuration, and control to a single platform for all audio and video endpoints and is designed to run on standard 1GbE networks alongside Dante audio devices.

Iyuno selected Bolin’s D20H Dante AV Ultra transceivers to transmit video to its Voice Over (VO) and Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR) studios. Source videos in their original language are fed from a central AV server to a recording room via the D20 transceivers, where a VO artist dubs them in the desired target language, precisely in sync with the character's actions on screen.

Another design goal for the facility was to enhance client-centric services while providing engineers with maximum flexibility to support simultaneous and accurate video distribution solutions. Dante AV can route a specific video feed to a client’s viewing position or enable complex workflows that allow multiple performers in different studios to collaborate using the same frame-accurate video source through multicast feeds to decoders.