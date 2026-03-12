NAB Show: Net Insight Launches Nimbra 520 Media Processing Node

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Net Insight has announced Nimbra 520, a high-density media processing node designed to simplify live contribution and distribution across both managed and unmanaged networks. The company will demo the new node at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 18-22.

Built as part of Net Insight’s Nimbra Live execution layer, the company says Nimbra 520 brings consistent, deterministic performance into hybrid live media environments where operational simplicity, cost control, and confidence under pressure matter more than individual device features.

Nimbra 520 extends Net Insight’s Live Intelligence approach into live media execution. Rather than optimizing isolated functions, it delivers measurable performance across real-world networks, helping operators stay in control during peak events, failures, congestion, and rapid change.

With support for multichannel HEVC and AVC, Nimbra 520 enables up to 50% bandwidth savings compared to legacy workflows, allowing customers to scale contribution and distribution capacity without expanding network infrastructure.

Nimbra 520 is designed to change the economics of live media operations. Combined with Nimbra Edge, it enables a simple and flexible per-stream cost model, centralized orchestration, and automated lifecycle management. This reduces operational overhead, avoids over-provisioning, and lowers the cost and minimizes the impact of failures.

The new media processing node supports unmanaged internet contribution, hybrid cloud workflows, and fully managed IP networks. When deployed in managed environments, it integrates seamlessly into Net Insight’s platform-based operations. In unmanaged environments, it delivers the same predictable behavior through Edge-orchestrated workflows. This flexibility makes Nimbra 520 well suited for broadcasters, service providers, regional sports networks, and cloud-connected production.

“Live media operations must scale without driving complexity or cost,” says Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight. “With Nimbra 520, we extend our Live Intelligence architecture into a simpler, more flexible execution layer, giving customers predictable performance and lower cost per stream.”

Nimbra 520 features multichannel HEVC and AVC processing with professional broadcast quality, including UHD workflows, 10-bit video, and low-latency operation. Its high-density architecture enables significant bandwidth and infrastructure savings while maintaining predictable performance across managed and unmanaged IP networks.

Net Insight will be in Booth W1653 in the West Hall of the LVCC.